Best Webcam Deals: Save $100 on Razer Kiyo Pro, $20 on Logitech StreamCam Plus and More

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

In a time when many of us are still working remotely, video calls have become an important part of our daily lives. While video quality may not be the most important part of the call, it never hurts to look great while chatting with friends and co-workers. Using a great webcam can make that much easier. If you're tired of dealing with the built-in webcam from your laptop, it may be time to take advantage of one of these webcam deals today.

From affordable options that are good for moderate usage to cameras made for streamers, all of the best webcam deals available around the web are rounded up here. Be sure to check out the full list below and see if any will work for you.

Logitech This Logitech webcam is super compact and folds up neatly so that you can travel anywhere with it. Inside, there's a built-in microphone making it a perfect all-in-one solution for your video calling needs. Using the Logitech software you can one-click capture and upload video clips to YouTube, Twitter and more. It has HD Light Correction to help enhance your video quality and keep things looking great even in poorly lit situations.

Centon This portable webcam has mounting options for either sitting on top of your monitor or on a tripod, depending on how you need to use it at that moment. There's a built-in microphone (without noise cancellation), and getting it ready to use is as simple as connecting the USB cable to your computer and firing up a video call of your choice.

Lori Grunin/CNET If you're looking for an affordable webcam that has a physical shutter cover, this may be the one for you. It has a 110-degree field of view for capturing the space around you for your video calls and the built-in microphone offers noise cancellation, as well. All you have to do is plug it in and start using it, and it works with Mac, Chrome OS and Windows.

Lori Grunin/CNET If you frequently find that you don't have enough light for your video calls but don't want to get a big lighting setup, this may be the webcam for you. It offers a 1080p feed at 30 fps and has a built-in ring light with adjustable brightness to ensure your face is properly lit during your calls.

Amazon This 1080p webcam works with all computers, including Mac, Windows and Chromebooks. The video quality is more than enough for personal group chats with friends and remote business calls. It has a physical privacy shutter so that you can cover the camera lens when it's not in use, just to be extra cautious. Getting it set up is as simple as plugging it in and starting to use it.

Lori Grunin/CNET Razer's 1080p Kiyo Pro webcam has a wide-angle lens that you can actually adjust the field of view on. It comes with a mount that you can use to sit it on a monitor as well as a small tripod, making it versatile and great for just about any situation. The adaptive light sensor helps keep the picture clear even in environments that don't offer great lighting conditions.