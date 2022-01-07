Best tablet deals: Save $50 on an iPad Pro, $140 on a Microsoft Surface Pro and more

Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android or Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet on the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.

Here are the top tablet deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

Best tablet deals right now

Ready to stretch your tablet-buying dollar? Discounts are few and far between for Apple's iPads, but the 10.2-inch iPad at $329 remains Apple's most affordable tablet. Need more power for creative pursuits? You can save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Pro. Android tablets from Lenovo and Samsung are also on sale, along with Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets.

Apple's most affordable tablet, the 10.2-inch iPad, didn't receive a design overhaul like its Mini cousin last fall, but it does serve up a faster processor, a better front-facing camera and an improved display than the previous, eighth-gen iPad. The biggest addition, however, is the storage, which was doubled to 64GB on the base model, and to 256GB on the step-up model. Other than that, the change you'll most likely welcome in this age of FaceTime and Zoom calls is the front camera going from 1.2 megapixels to a wider-angle 12 megapixels. It's also added Center Stage to keep your mug in the frame during video calls. Amazon occasionally drops the price to $299 but it's still the lowest-cost iPad at its $329 list price. Read our iPad 9th gen review. Read our Apple iPad (2021) review.

Scott Stein/CNET The latest 11-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and comes with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. The baseline 128GB model costs $799 and is currently $50 off at Amazon. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.

Juan Garzon/CNET Samsung's premium 11-inch tablet is currently discounted by $140 at Amazon. It can operate as a high-powered Android tablet or can act more like a PC in DeX mode -- a boon for both getting work done and gaming. The discount applies only to the 128GB model in black, and the keyboard cover is sold separately. Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review.

Lenovo Lenovo's premium Android tablet boasts an 11.5-inch OLED display. Its aluminum-alloy body packs in four JBL speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos sound. Inside, you get a Qualcomm SnapDragon 730G that's made for enhanced gaming performance compared to the standard 730 chip. Like the Samsung tablet above, you'll need to buy the keyboard separately for the Tab P11 Pro. It had been selling for closer to $500 but its price has dropped to a more reasonable $443.

Microsoft E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E It's a generation behind the Surface Pro 8 that arrived alongside Windows 11 last month, but the Surface Pro 7 remains a stellar two-in-one tablet. This Surface Pro 7 model is $140 off at Amazon and runs on a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 12.3-inch touchscreen has a crisp 2,736x1,824-pixel resolution. This discounted model does not include the clip-on keyboard. Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Microsoft released the latest version of its flagship two-in-one tablet when it launched Windows 11 late last year. It boasts a larger, 13-inch display from the Surface Pro 7 and a slimmer pen while adding a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. Inside, this model features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Annoyingly, the clip-on keyboard costs extra, but the current $100 discount can help cover the cost of the keyboard. Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is a child-friendly tablet with a padded case, parental controls, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Kids Plus (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited) -- which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to a bunch of kid-friendly content. It's not really suitable for remote learning, but it's a much more affordable option than giving a young child a full-on iPad. The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition has a slightly smaller screen with a lower resolution and less memory than the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition but is otherwise very similar and $60 less.