CES 2022 takeaways Taco Bell's Taco Lover's Pass Sidney Poitier dies Apple CEO Tim Cook's income boost How to find at-home COVID-19 tests
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best tablet deals: Save $50 on an iPad Pro, $140 on a Microsoft Surface Pro and more

We're keeping tabs on tablets on sale, from iPads to Android and Windows tablets.

,
Show more (3 items)

Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android or Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet on the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.

Here are the top tablet deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

Best tablet deals right now

Ready to stretch your tablet-buying dollar? Discounts are few and far between for Apple's iPads, but the 10.2-inch iPad at $329 remains Apple's most affordable tablet. Need more power for creative pursuits? You can save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Pro. Android tablets from Lenovo and Samsung are also on sale, along with Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets.

10.2-inch iPad 9th gen: $329

Low list price

Apple's most affordable tablet, the 10.2-inch iPad, didn't receive a design overhaul like its Mini cousin last fall, but it does serve up a faster processor, a better front-facing camera and an improved display than the previous, eighth-gen iPad. The biggest addition, however, is the storage, which was doubled to 64GB on the base model, and to 256GB on the step-up model. Other than that, the change you'll most likely welcome in this age of FaceTime and Zoom calls is the front camera going from 1.2 megapixels to a wider-angle 12 megapixels. It's also added Center Stage to keep your mug in the frame during video calls. Amazon occasionally drops the price to $299 but it's still the lowest-cost iPad at its $329 list price. Read our iPad 9th gen review.

Read our Apple iPad (2021) review.

 

$329 at Amazon
$330 at Best Buy
$379 at eBay

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro: $749

Save $50
Scott Stein/CNET

The latest 11-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and comes with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. The baseline 128GB model costs $799 and is currently $50 off at Amazon. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.

$749 at Amazon
$799 at Apple
$800 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: $510

Save $140
Juan Garzon/CNET

Samsung's premium 11-inch tablet is currently discounted by $140 at Amazon. It can operate as a high-powered Android tablet or can act more like a PC in DeX mode -- a boon for both getting work done and gaming. The discount applies only to the 128GB model in black, and the keyboard cover is sold separately.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review.

 

$510 at Amazon

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: $443

Low list price
Lenovo

Lenovo's premium Android tablet boasts an 11.5-inch OLED display. Its aluminum-alloy body packs in four JBL speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos sound. Inside, you get a Qualcomm SnapDragon 730G that's made for enhanced gaming performance compared to the standard 730 chip. Like the Samsung tablet above, you'll need to buy the keyboard separately for the Tab P11 Pro. It had been selling for closer to $500 but its price has dropped to a more reasonable $443.

$443 at Walmart

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $759

Save $140
Microsoft
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2019

It's a generation behind the Surface Pro 8 that arrived alongside Windows 11 last month, but the Surface Pro 7 remains a stellar two-in-one tablet. This Surface Pro 7 model is $140 off at Amazon and runs on a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 12.3-inch touchscreen has a crisp 2,736x1,824-pixel resolution. This discounted model does not include the clip-on keyboard.

Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review.

 

$760 at Amazon
$760 at Walmart
$1,200 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $1,100

Save $100
Dan Ackerman/CNET

Microsoft released the latest version of its flagship two-in-one tablet when it launched Windows 11 late last year. It boasts a larger, 13-inch display from the Surface Pro 7 and a slimmer pen while adding a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. Inside, this model features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Annoyingly, the clip-on keyboard costs extra, but the current $100 discount can help cover the cost of the keyboard.

Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review.

 

$1,100 at Best Buy
$1,200 at Target
$1,200 at Adorama

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $140

Save $60 vs. Fire HD 10 Kids Edition
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is a child-friendly tablet with a padded case, parental controls, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Kids Plus (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited) -- which normally costs $3 a month and gives you access to a bunch of kid-friendly content. It's not really suitable for remote learning, but it's a much more affordable option than giving a young child a full-on iPad. The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition has a slightly smaller screen with a lower resolution and less memory than the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition but is otherwise very similar and $60 less.

$140 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $120

Save $30
Samsung

At its discounted price, this budget Android tablet is a good pick as an affordable entertainment tablet for kids. It features a small (read: kid-friendly) 8.7-inch display with a 1,340x800-pixel resolution protected by a sturdy, metal (read: kid-resistant) enclosure. Note the keyboard case is not included.

$120 at Target