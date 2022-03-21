Best Studio Display Deals: Apple's New 5K Monitor Officially Hits Shelves

Deal Savings Price







Announced during Apple's "Peek Performance" event alongside the Mac Studio -- a brand new Mac Desktop powered by the M1 Max and new M1 Ultra, Apple's all-new Studio Display monitor officially hit shelves this weekend. The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K-Retina display, 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system. It's now available for , or from Best Buy, Adorama and B&H. We'll continue to update this page as the Studio Display becomes available at more retailers, along with any deals or offers that might flare up as well.

You can check out our event recap, where we highlighted all of the big announcements from Apple's event, including the latest iPhone SE, M1-powered iPad Air, M1 Ultra Mac Studio and other Apple products.

How much does the Studio Display cost?

You can buy the Studio Display starting at $1,599 (£1,499, AU$2,499) and $1,499 for education. You can also upgrade to nano-texture glass ($300) and a tilt- and height-adjustable stand ($400).

Where to order the Studio Display

Besides Apple, there are a few retailers that have the Studio Display available for purchase. However, some retailers only have select configurations available, and some do not actually have it in stock yet, so it could be a while before it actually gets delivered. We'll continue to update this section as it becomes more widely available.

Other than Apple, Adorama is the only vendor that has all configurations of the new Studio Display available for immediate purchase. It should be noted, however, that products are not in stock yet, and there's no clear-cut shipping dates available, so its difficult to say how long it could be before your monitor is actually delivered.

Best Buy is one of the earliest retailers to carry the Studio Display. The standard and slightly pricier height-adjustable models are available now, though the height-adjustable model won't ship for another 2-3 weeks. However, the models featuring nano-texture glass or the VESA mount adapter aren't available for purchase quite yet, though we expect that to change in the near future.