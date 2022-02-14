Best Presidents Day Deals and Sales: Save Big on Mattresses, TVs, Laptops and More

While we're still a week away from Presidents Day, Feb. 21, plenty of major retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. There are tons of early deals and sales happening already, covering everything from TVs to mattresses. We've rounded up some of the best Presidents Day offers out there at the moment to help you save a little time and a whole lot of money.

Compared to other major sales events like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Presidents Day sales tend to be geared towards home items like mattresses and major appliances. So if you've been looking for the right time to pull the trigger on a bigger purchase like a new fridge or bed, you'll find some of the biggest savings of the year available this week. And don't worry, there's plenty of flashy tech on sale too, like $400 off this . You can see our top picks for the best ongoing Presidents Day sales and deals below, and we'll keep adding more over the week as more retailers kick off their sales, so be sure to check back often.

Best Presidents Day Deals on Tech

Sarah Tew/CNET In the market for a new laptop? Dell has got you covered with its Presidents Day sale, offering up to $400 off dozens of laptops, including the XPS 13, named one of our absolute favorites for 2022. The only catch is that many are "limited quantity deals" that expire once all of them have been claimed. If you've got your eye on a specific model, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.

Sarah Tew/CNET While Samsung has plenty of great deals on major appliances, its Presidents Day TV offers are some of the best out there at the moment. If you're looking for the absolute top of the line, you can save thousands on this stunning Neo QLED 8K smart TV. Or go big with $500 off this massive 86-inch Crystal UHD 4K smart TV. Plus, you can save up to $250 on select Q-series sound bars.

Best Presidents Day Deals on Mattresses

Layla With layers of gel memory foam, airflow support foam and individually wrapped pocketed coils, this supremely comfortable Layla Hybrid was named our overall favorite mattress for 2022. And now through Feb. 21, you can save $200 on all sizes, twin through California king. Plus, you'll get two memory foam pillows, normally $89 each, thrown in for free. It's not the only mattress or bedding accessory on sale either, and you can see the entire selection here.

Best Presidents Day Deals on Appliances

Best Buy If you've been looking for the right time to replace or upgrade some of the major appliances around your home, now is your chance. In honor of Presidents Day, Best Buy is offering up to $1,000 off a huge selection of refrigerators, washers and dryers, ovens and more from top-rated brands like LG and Samsung. The sale has already kicked off ahead of Presidents Day, and you can shop the entire selection here:

Home Depot Like the name suggests, Home Depot carries a huge selection of home goods and major appliances. And right now, you can save hundreds on everything from fridges and ovens, to smaller appliances like vacuums and coffee makers. You can see the entire sale selection here:

Best Presidents Day Furniture Deals

Castlery Appliances and mattresses aren't the only home goods on sale for Presidents Day. Castlery makes sleek, ultramodern furniture, from sofas to patio sets, and now through Feb. 28 they're all on sale. For every $1,000 you spend, you'll automatically get $100 off at checkout.

