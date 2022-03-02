Best NAS Deals: Save Up to $700 on WD and Buffalo Drives

Deal Savings Price







If you've got a business or organization with multiple employees, what's the best way to make sure everyone has access to all the files they need to keep work moving along without major hang ups or delays? It's not practical to send every file or image to everyone individually, and while cloud storage services are great, they can be limited and pricey when you're looking at larger multi-terabyte capacity plans.

Opting for a network attached storage drive, or NAS drive, is one of the most effective and efficient ways to manage your data across multiple computers and devices. They essentially act as a self-contained cloud, with one or multiple high-capacity storage drives that can be accessed by any devices on the network. As long as you don't mind spending a little money up front, they're one of the most cost-effective ways to provide simple and secure data access to everyone who needs it, especially compared to the subscription model of most other cloud storage solutions. And with a little digging, you can shave hundreds off that initial cost as there are plenty of NAS deals and sales out there. Below, you'll find our round up of some of the best offers you can shop at the moment. We'll keep updating this page as deals come and go, so be sure to check back often to make sure you're getting the best deal possible.

Buffalo If your organization primarily utilizes Windows, then this 8TB Buffalo network attached storage drive is a great pick. It's powered by Windows Server IoT 2019, which means its designed to seamlessly integrate into a Windows environment. Plus, it features Hyper-V and DHA for increased data protection capabilities. It's currently discounted by $600, but you can save an extra $100 when you use the promo code GMBBQA328 at checkout.

WD Despite its substantial 16TB capacity, this WD drive is primarily designed for home use and personal storage. It plugs directly into your home Wi-Fi router, and allows you to access your data from anywhere with an internet connection using the companion My Cloud Home apps. Plus, it features a "Mirror Mode" that keeps your data secure by automatically duplicating any files stored on one drive and backing it up on the other.

WD The My Cloud EX2 Ultra makes network attached storage simple. The easy plug-and-play set up only takes a few seconds, and allows you to access your files from anywhere with the My Cloud companion app. It's equipped with dual 4TB WD hard drives for 8TB of total storage, and is powered by WD's My Cloud OS 3 which automatically syncs your data across devices. Plus, it allows you to easily transfer your data to and from a supported cloud service like Dropbox or Google Drive. It currently lists for $420, but you'll automatically receive the $90 discount at checkout.