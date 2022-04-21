Mac Studio Deals: Where to Shop For Apple's Newest Desktop Computer

Dan Ackerman/CNET

While many were expecting to see a new model of Mac Mini at Apple's "Peek Performance" event in March, that's not exactly what we got. Instead, the company introduced a whole new line of compact desktop computers, the Mac Studio. These powerful computers pack a lot of punch in their small package, and are similar to the Mini but with some changes. They're equipped with Apple's latest M1 chips and come in two versions, the M1 Max and the brand-new M1 Ultra.

Whether you're a developer or content creator, having a fast and powerful computer is a must, which is why Apple says this machine can "deliver an unprecedented level of performance, an extensive array of connectivity, and completely new capabilities in an unbelievably compact design that sits within arm's reach on the desk."

Apple was serious when it spoke about power. You can configure the Mac Studio to come with up to 128GB of RAM, 8TB SSD and up to a 64-core GPU. Like with many other Apple desktops and laptops, you'll need to make your configuration choices while ordering. You can make changes to the System on a Chip (Processor), Memory, Storage and opt to include preinstalled software if you wish.

Currently, there are not a lot of retailers that are selling the brand new Mac Studio. We expect it to become available from more places in the coming weeks, so be sure to check back for additional retailers and deals.

Apple's all-new Mac Studio is now officially available following a brief preorder period. There are two variants, one with the M1 Max chip and one with the brand new M1 Ultra chip. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the former and $3,999 for the latter.

If you just want the base model M1 Max Studio, Best Buy has got your covered. The big box retailer has the M1 Max available for $2,000, while the M1 Ultra is currently sold out. There aren't any straightforward discounts, but you you are determined to grab one of these new Mac Studios at less than list price, you can shop open-box models starting at $1,800.