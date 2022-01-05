Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save big on ThinkPad, Yoga and Legion models

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

As we start another year of pandemic uncertainty, your return to a normal office setting and schedule is likely no clearer than it was a year ago. If you've been limping along by working at home with an outdated laptop, check out these discounted Lenovo laptops and two-in-one convertibles. The best deal this week is the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, a business convertible that's more than half off. And if you want a laptop that can work by day and game by night, check out the Legion 5i Gen 6, which combines AMD's stellar Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

You'll need discount codes for most of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but the codes should appear on Lenovo's website, too. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can get a loaded version of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for nearly half price with code THINKJAN. It features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, a massive 32GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and is rated for a more-than-adequate 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14S is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14, though not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. You can put a huge dent in the cost of a well-equipped model with code THINKJAN. It features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch screen has full-HD resolution and is rated for an acceptable 300 nits of brightness.

Josh Goldman/CNET The X1 Titanium Yoga is the thinnest ThinkPad ever but feels solid enough to hold up to being banged around on flights or an everyday transit commute. This model is more than half off with code THINKPADDEALS1 and features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.5-inch touchscreen has a 2,256x1,504-pixel resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. Read our ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review.

Lenovo This ThinkPad X13 is another ultraportable option for those who can't afford the high prices of the X1 Carbon. This discounted model with code THINKJAN features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio to provide more vertical space (so less scrolling), with a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution, and is rated for a sufficient 300 nits of brightness.

Lori Grunin/CNET The X1 Extreme is no ordinary ThinkPad. This model serves up a 16-inch display with 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution and rated for an impressive 400 nits of brightness. It features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics that allow you to go beyond basic office tasks and engage in content creation and a bit of gaming. You can save a bundle with code THINKHOTDEALS.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. This model costs less than $2,000 with code THINKJAN and features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro stylus. The 14-inch screen features a 16:10 aspect ratio for more vertical space than wider 16:9 screens and is rated for a dazzling 500 nits of brightness.