Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save big on the latest ThinkPad and 2-in-1 Yoga models

Lenovo recently refreshed many of its laptop lines with 11th-gen Intel processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads to two-in-one convertible Yogas, are available at deep discounts.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but the codes should appear on the Lenovo page too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can get a well-equipped model of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad at a deep discount with code JULYDEAL1. It features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Sarah Tew/CNET This thin-and-light 13-inch ThinkPad features a high-res 2,560x1,600-pixel touch display powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's nearly half off with code JULYDEAL1 and costs a fraction of the price of the flagship X1 Carbon.

Lenovo The thinnest ever ThinkPad two-in-one, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga serves up plentiful portability and versatility. Discounted with code THINKJULY, this model features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.5-inch touchscreen boasts a 2,256x1,504-pixel resolution and is rated for 450 nits of brightness. The same model but with a Core i7 CPU is also on sale.

Lenovo This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. Inside, this discounted model with code Back2Savings2 features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touch display features a full HD resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Lenovo isn't likely the first name you think of when it comes to gaming laptops, but this midrange gaming machine is a terrific value at its current sale price. You can save $155 right now with code Back2Savings9 on a Legion 5i gaming laptop that features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics from Nvidia's 30-series Ampere line. The laptop also supplies a 1TB SSD to store tons of games. The 15.6-inch G-Sync display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.