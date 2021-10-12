Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save $260 on a Legion 5 with RTX 3070 graphics

Deal Savings Price











Is your laptop too old to make the leap to Windows 11? Lenovo refreshed many of its laptop lines in the past six months with the latest AMD and Intel processors that make the systems more than qualified to run Microsoft's latest OS. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one convertible Yogas to a midrange Legion gaming laptop, are available at deep discounts.

There are a number of ThinkPads currently on sale, including the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and the stellar ThinkPad X1 Yoga. And check out the Legion 5 Gen 6 on sale with AMD's awesome Ryzen 7 5800U CPU and Nvidia's powerful RTX 3070 graphics.

You'll need discount codes for most of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but the codes should appear on Lenovo's website too. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can get a well-equipped version of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad at a solid discount with code THINKOCT. It features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, a massive 32GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14S is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14, though not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. You can save more than $1,000 with code THINKOCT on this configuration, which features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch screen has full-HD resolution and is rated for an acceptable 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Just a bit bulkier than the ThinkPad T14S, the workhorse ThinkPad T14 is still a trim 14-inch laptop and provides more performance for your dollar. This model has the same discount and price with the THINKOCT code as the above T14 but serves up an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch screen has full HD resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This ThinkPad X13 is another ultraportable option for those who can't afford the high prices of the X1 Carbon. This model is discounted with code THINKOCT and features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio to provide more vertical space (so less scrolling), with a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution, and is rated for a sufficient 300 nits of brightness.

Lori Grunin/CNET The X1 Extreme is no ordinary ThinkPad. This model serves up a 16-inch display with 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution and rated for an impressive 400 nits of brightness. It features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics that allow you to go beyond basic office tasks and engage in content creation and a bit of gaming. You can save more than $1,000 on it with code THINKOCT.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. This model is lower than half price with code TPANNUAL and features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch screen features a 16:10 aspect ratio for more vertical space than wider 16:9 screens and is rated for an impressive 500 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Lenovo's midrange two-in-one convertible laptop is based on 11th-gen Intel Core processors and boasts the Intel Evo badge. This discounted model features a 14.1-inch full-HD touchscreen powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.