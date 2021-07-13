Best Lenovo laptop deals: Latest ThinkPads are half off right now

Deal Savings Price









Lenovo recently refreshed many of its laptop lines with 11th-gen Intel processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads to two-in-one convertible Yogas, are available at deep discounts.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but the codes should appear on the Lenovo page too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can get a well-equipped model of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for half price with code THINKCMDEAL2. It features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14s is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14, though not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This configuration is half off with code THINKCMDEALS and features a 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a full HD resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo The thinnest ever ThinkPad two-in-one, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga serves up plentiful portability and versatility. This model is half off and features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.5-inch touchscreen boasts a 2,256x1,504-pixel resolution and is rated for 450 nits of brightness. The same model but with a Core i7 CPU is also half off.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible features 11th-gen Intel processors for better performance and battery life, but the rest of the package sticks to last year's script for the Yoga C940. This 14-inch configuration features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch touchscreen features a full HD resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.

Lenovo Lenovo isn't likely the first name you think of when it comes to gaming laptops, but this midrange gaming machine is a terrific value at its current sale price. You can save $510 right now with code CMNJ2 on a Legion 5i gaming laptop that features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's previous RTX lineup and offers excellent performance at this price, along with ray tracing, which reproduces the way light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The laptop also supplies twin 1TB storage drives -- a 1TB hard drive for storage and a 1TB SSD for speedy data access. The 15.6-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and a fast 240Hz refresh rate, and is rated for an impressive 500 nits of brightness.