Best Lenovo laptop deals: Half-priced ThinkPad X1 Carbon, discounted Yogas and more

Lenovo recently refreshed many of its laptop lines with 11th-gen Intel processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one convertible Yogas to Legion gaming models, are available at deep discounts. You can get a flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon for half price, and there are some attractive deals on convertible Yoga models. And for gamers on tight budgets, check out the discounted Legion 5i gaming laptop with RTX 2060 graphics.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but the codes should appear on the Lenovo page, too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can get a well-equipped model of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for half price with code BTSTHINKDEALS. It features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Home users can get a lot of display and solid-state storage for the price with this budget IdeaPad 5 laptop that discounted with code IDEA5DB3. The 15.6-inch, full HD touch display is powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. You also get a 512GB SSD, which is double the capacity usually on offer at this price.

Lenovo This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. Inside, this discounted model with code B2SAVINGSYGA1 features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen features a full HD resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible features 11th-gen Intel processors for better performance and battery life, but the rest of the package sticks to last year's script for the Yoga C940. This 14-inch configuration is discounted with code B2SAVINGSYGA4 and features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch touchscreen features a full HD resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.

Lenovo Lenovo isn't likely the first name you think of when it comes to gaming laptops, but this midrange gaming machine is a terrific value at its current sale price. You can save $350 right now with code B2SAVINGSLGN4 on a Legion 5i gaming laptop that features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's previous RTX lineup and offers excellent performance at this price, along with ray tracing, which reproduces the way light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The laptop also supplies twin 1TB storage drives -- a roomy 1TB SSD for storage as well as a speedy 1TB SSD for games. The 15.6-inch display has full HD resolution and a rapid 144Hz refresh rate.