Best Lenovo laptop deals: Discounted ThinkPads, Yogas, Legions and more

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Lenovo recently refreshed many of its laptop lines with 11th-gen Intel processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one convertible Yogas to Legion gaming models, are available at deep discounts. You can get a flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon at a steep discount, and there are some attractive deals on convertible Yoga models. And for gamers on tight budgets, check out the discounted Legion 5i gaming laptop with RTX 2060 graphics.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but the codes should appear on the Lenovo page, too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can get a well-equipped model of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad at discount with code THINKAUG. It features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness. The savings are big but not as big as previous weeks when this model was half priced.

Lenovo This ThinkPad X13 is a 13-inch ultraportable for those who can't afford the high prices of the X1 Carbon. This model is discounted with code THINKAUG and features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display features a 16:10 to provide more vertical space (read: less scrolling) with a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and is rated for a sufficient 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This entry-level IdeaPad boasts a modern AMD CPU and ample storage space. It's based on the Ryzen 5 5500U processor and serves up a pair of storage drives -- a roomy 1TB hard drive and a speedy 256GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features full HD resolution and is rated for a sufficient 300 nits of brightness. At its discounted price, it makes a good alternative for a student who wants a Windows laptop instead of a Chromebook and doesn't want to spend too much more to get it.

Lenovo's midrange two-in-one convertible laptop is based on 11th-gen Intel Core processors and boasts the Intel Evo badge. This discounted model with code GEARUP2LEARN19 is loaded with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 1TB SSD. The 14.1-inch touchscreen features full HD resolution and is rated for an acceptable 300 nits of brightness. This is a machine that will easily get you through four years of school.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible features 11th-gen Intel processors for better performance and battery life, but the rest of the package sticks to last year's script for the Yoga C940. This 14-inch configuration is discounted with code GEARUP2LEARN21 and features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch touchscreen features a full HD resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.

Lenovo Lenovo isn't likely the first name you think of when it comes to gaming laptops, but this midrange gaming machine is a terrific value at its current sale price. You can save $172 right now with code GEARUP2LEARN5 on this Legion 5i gaming laptop that features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's previous RTX lineup and offers excellent performance at this price, along with ray tracing, which reproduces the way light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The laptop also supplies twin 1TB storage drives -- a roomy 1TB SSD for storage as well as a speedy 1TB SSD for games. The 15.6-inch display has full HD resolution, is rated for an impressive 500 nits of brightness and delivers a blazing 240Hz refresh rate.