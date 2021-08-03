Best Lenovo laptop deals: Discounted ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion models

Deal Savings Price









Lenovo recently refreshed many of its laptop lines with 11th-gen Intel processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one convertible Yogas to Legion gaming models, are available at deep discounts. You can save more than $1,000 on a flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon or a ThinkPad X13 ultraportable. And for gamers on tight budgets, check out the Legion 5i gaming laptop with RTX 2060 graphics.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but the codes should appear on the Lenovo page, too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can get a well-equipped model of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for half price with code THINKAUG. It features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This ThinkPad X13 is a 13-inch ultraportable for those who can't afford the high prices of the X1 Carbon. This model is discounted with code THINKBTSDEAL3 and features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display features a full HD resolution and is rated for a sufficient 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This 14-inch laptop is only 14.9mm thick and weighs a scant 3.3 pounds, according to Lenovo's measurements. That's about as thin and light as a 14-inch laptop gets. Inside, it features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch touchscreen has a full HD resolution and 300 nits of brightness. You can save $290 with code IDEASAVINGS.

Lenovo This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. Inside, this discounted model with code B2SYOGA6 features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen features a full HD resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Lenovo isn't likely the first name you think of when it comes to gaming laptops, but this midrange gaming machine is a terrific value at its current sale price. You can save $350 right now with code B2SLEGION5 on a Legion 5i gaming laptop that features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's previous RTX lineup and offers excellent performance at this price, along with ray tracing, which reproduces the way light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The laptop also supplies twin 1TB storage drives -- a roomy 1TB SSD for storage as well as a speedy 1TB SSD for games. The 15.6-inch display has full HD resolution and a rapid 144Hz refresh rate.