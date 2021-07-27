Best Lenovo laptop deals: A half-priced ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Yogas at deep discounts and more

Deal Savings Price









Lenovo recently refreshed many of its laptop lines with 11th-gen Intel processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one convertible Yogas to IdeaPad gaming models, are available at deep discounts. You can get a flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop for half price, and a ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga convertible is on sale for less than half price. And for gamers on tight budgets, check out the IdeaPad gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti graphics for less than $1,000.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but the codes should appear on the Lenovo page, too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can get a well-equipped model of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for half price with code BTSTHINKEARLY. It features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo The thinnest ever ThinkPad two-in-one, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga serves up plentiful portability and versatility. This deeply discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.5-inch touchscreen boasts a 2,256x1,504-pixel resolution and is rated for 450 nits of brightness. The same model but with a Core i7 CPU is also on sale.

Lenovo It's not as sleek as Lenovo's flagship X1 Yoga, but the ThinkBook 14s Yoga boasts an all-metal chassis in an alluring dark blue and costs a lot less. Inside, this model, discounted with code THINKJULY, features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch touch display offers full HD resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. Inside, this discounted model with code Back2Savings2 features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touch display features a full HD resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Go ahead and try to find another gaming laptop with a GPU from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series lineup for less than $1,000. This 15.6-inch model is discounted with code SNEAKYIDEA6 and features RTX 3050 Ti graphics along with an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM. It supplies a pair of storage drives: a 256GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive. The display features full HD resolution and a fairly speedy 120Hz refresh rate but is rated for only 250 nits of brightness.