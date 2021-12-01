Best Lenovo laptop Cyber Week deals: Get a ThinkPad T14S for less than half-price

Deal Savings Price









Lenovo slashed prices for Black Friday last week and continues many of its deals into December for Cyber Week. Right now, you'll find big discounts on a wide range of Lenovo laptops, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one Yoga convertibles to a well-equipped Legion gaming laptop.

You can also get a solid ThinkPad T14S Gen 2 for less than half-price. Plus, there are a host of ThinkPads on sale, including the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and the flexible ThinkPad X1 Yoga two-in-one. And check out the Legion 5i Gen 6, now on sale, which combines AMD's stellar Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

You'll need discount codes for most of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but the codes should appear on Lenovo's website, too. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can get a loaded version of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for nearly half price with code THINKBFNOW4. It features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, a massive 32GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and is rated for a more-than-adequate 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14S is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14, though not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. You can put a huge dent in the cost of a well-equipped model with code THINKCYBERDEALS1. It features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch screen has full-HD resolution and is rated for an acceptable 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This ThinkPad X13 is another ultraportable option for those who can't afford the high prices of the X1 Carbon. This discounted model -- no code necessary -- features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio to provide more vertical space (so less scrolling), with a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution, and is rated for a sufficient 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This thin and light laptop is nearly half off with code THINKCYBERSALE1. It features a higher-resolution display and more memory and solid-state storage space than you usually find on a laptop that costs less than $800. It serves up a 13.3-inch display with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Lori Grunin/CNET The X1 Extreme is no ordinary ThinkPad. This model serves up a 16-inch display with 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution and rated for an impressive 400 nits of brightness. It features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics that allow you to go beyond basic office tasks and engage in content creation and a bit of gaming. You can save more than $1,000 -- no code needed.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. This model is half price -- no code needed -- and features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch screen features a 16:10 aspect ratio for more vertical space than wider 16:9 screens and is rated for a dazzling 500 nits of brightness.