Best Lenovo laptop Cyber Week deals: Get a ThinkPad T14S for less than half-price

You'll also find huge discounts on the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon, two-in-one Yoga convertibles and a Legion gaming laptop with RTX 3060 graphics.

Lenovo slashed prices for Black Friday last week and continues many of its deals into December for Cyber Week. Right now, you'll find big discounts on a wide range of Lenovo laptops, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one Yoga convertibles to a well-equipped Legion gaming laptop. 

You can also get a solid ThinkPad T14S Gen 2 for less than half-price. Plus, there are a host of ThinkPads on sale, including the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and the flexible ThinkPad X1 Yoga two-in-one. And check out the Legion 5i Gen 6, now on sale, which combines AMD's stellar Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

You'll need discount codes for most of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but the codes should appear on Lenovo's website, too. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

Save $1,861
Sarah Tew/CNET

You can get a loaded version of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for nearly half price with code THINKBFNOW4. It features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, a massive 32GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and is rated for a more-than-adequate 400 nits of brightness.

$1,888 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad T14S Gen 2

Save $1,650
Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14S is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14, though not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. You can put a huge dent in the cost of a well-equipped model with code  THINKCYBERDEALS1. It features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch screen has full-HD resolution and is rated for an acceptable 300 nits of brightness.

$1,049 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2

Save $1,090
Lenovo

This ThinkPad X13 is another ultraportable option for those who can't afford the high prices of the X1 Carbon. This discounted model -- no code necessary -- features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio to provide more vertical space (so less scrolling), with a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution, and is rated for a sufficient 300 nits of brightness.

$1,229 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkBook 13S Gen 2

Save $740
Lenovo

This thin and light laptop is nearly half off with code THINKCYBERSALE1. It features a higher-resolution display and more memory and solid-state storage space than you usually find on a laptop that costs less than $800. It serves up a 13.3-inch display with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

$749 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4

Save $1,335
Lori Grunin/CNET

The X1 Extreme is no ordinary ThinkPad. This model serves up a 16-inch display with 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution and rated for an impressive 400 nits of brightness. It features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics that allow you to go beyond basic office tasks and engage in content creation and a bit of gaming. You can save more than $1,000 -- no code needed.

$1,843 at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6

Save $1,699
Joshua Goldman/CNET

Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. This model is half price -- no code needed -- and features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch screen features a 16:10 aspect ratio for more vertical space than wider 16:9 screens and is rated for a dazzling 500 nits of brightness.

$1,699 at Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 6 AMD

Save $380
Lenovo

This discounted Legion 5i Gen 6 model features AMD's stellar, eight-core Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. It also supplies a huge 2TB SSD for housing large game libraries. The 16-inch display features a fine 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate.

$1,490 at Lenovo
