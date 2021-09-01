Best Lenovo Labor Day laptop deals: Discounted ThinkPads, Yogas, Legions and more

Deal Savings Price









Lenovo recently refreshed many of its laptop lines with the latest AMD and Intel processors, the newest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one convertible Yogas to Legion gaming models, are available at deep discounts as Lenovo is slashing prices for its annual Labor Day sale.

You can get a flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon at a steep discount, and there are some attractive deals on more affordable ThinkPad models and a Yoga 6 two-in-one convertible. And for gamers on tight budgets, check out the discounted Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop with RTX 3060 graphics.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but the codes should appear on the Lenovo page, too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can get a well-equipped model of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad at discount with code THINKLABORDEALS. It features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness. The savings are big but not as big as last month when this model was half-price.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14s is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14, though not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. You can save nearly $1,000 with code THINKSEP on this configuration that features an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a full HD resolution and is rated for an acceptable 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This ThinkPad X13 is another 13-inch ultraportable option for those who can't afford the high prices of the X1 Carbon. This model is discounted with code THINKSEP and features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display features a 16:10 to provide more vertical space (so, less scrolling) with a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and is rated for a sufficient 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. This discounted model with code YOGA6AMDDB2 features an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. The 13.3-inch touch display features full HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Sarah Tew/CNET Lenovo isn't likely the first name you think of when it comes to gaming laptops, but this midrange gaming machine is a terrific value at its current sale price. You can save $200 right now with code BUILDUP2SAVINGS on this 16-inch Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop that features the stellar AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. The 16-inch display has a crisp 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution, is rated for an impressive 500 nits of brightness and delivers a speedy 165Hz refresh rate.