Best Laptops and Tablets to Give as Holiday Gifts for 2023
Whether it's for gaming, travel, content creation, entertainment or all of the above, these are our top picks for laptop and tablet gifts.
Updated on Sept. 27, 2023
Written by
Joshua Goldman
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks.
Joshua GoldmanManaging Editor / Advice
Managing Editor Josh Goldman is a laptop expert and has been writing about and reviewing them since built-in Wi-Fi was an optional feature. He also covers almost anything connected to a PC, including keyboards, mice, USB-C docks and PC gaming accessories. In addition, he writes about cameras, including action cams and drones. And while he doesn't consider himself a gamer, he spends entirely too much time playing them.
ExpertiseLaptops, desktops and computer and PC gaming accessories including keyboards, mice and controllers, cameras, action cameras and dronesCredentials
More than two decades experience writing about PCs and accessories, and 15 years writing about cameras of all kinds.
Giving a laptop or tablet as a gift can be tricky unless you know how the recipient will use it -- everyone has different needs. Our recommendations for the best laptops and tablets to give as holiday gifts take many different laptop users and budgets into account.
The holidays are the best time of year to score a great deal on a new computer, too (something to keep in mind if you're the gift giver and recipient. Most if not all of these laptops and tablets will be discounted through the holiday shopping season. The prices listed below are the best current prices we've found right now. But deals come and go, so we'll continue to update this list with sale prices as we spot them. If you need more options than those listed below, check out our full best laptops of 2023 list, where you'll also find links to our top picks across all categories of laptops.
The newer M2 MacBook Air has advantages over its older M1 Air sibling: a larger display (13.6 inches versus the previous 13.3 inches), a faster M2 chip and an upgraded higher-res webcam. However, the entry-level M1 MacBook Air remains our top choice for gift-giving because its performance is good enough for everyday school and home office use, and it's more affordable. It regularly gets discounted, too.
HP packed a lot of value into the Aero 13: Eye-pleasing magnesium-aluminum chassis, strong processing performance, long battery life, a bright, colorful display and a weight of around 2 pounds (0.91 kilograms). Amazingly, with all that it offers though, it has an affordable starting price.
Dell's G15 has been a favorite budget gaming laptop for the past few years, along with the HP Victus line. It was joined this year by a 16-inch version, the G16. We tested both and were impressed with what each offers.
If you're looking for a gaming laptop bargain, the G15 is the way to go. But if you can afford to spend a couple hundred dollars more, the G16 is a better bet for longevity. Either way, you'll get a good gaming laptop for the money, but we strongly recommend waiting for a sale.
Despite not being the latest and greatest iPad, the ninth-gen entry-level iPad is still our pick for gifting, and not just because it's the least expensive. It improved a lot over its predecessor, doubling the base storage to 64GB, adding a faster A13 chip and better cameras (most importantly, a wider-angle higher-res front-facing Center Stage camera that tracks your face via digital pan and zoom). It still uses the first-gen Apple Pencil, which is fine for the money, and it's still compatible with a range of keyboard cases.
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is an awesome little 11-inch ChromeOS tablet with a detachable keyboard and touchpad. Its small size and performance aren't ideal for full-time use. But the Chromebook Duet 3 is a good pick if you're looking for an affordable ultraportable device to get some work done on the go, sketch or jot down notes in class or do simple stuff like email, web browsing, mobile or cloud gaming, reading and streaming video.
