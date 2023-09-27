Best Laptops and Tablets to Give as Holiday Gifts for 2023

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

Giving a laptop or tablet as a gift can be tricky unless you know how the recipient will use it -- everyone has different needs. Our recommendations for the best laptops and tablets to give as holiday gifts take many different laptop users and budgets into account.

The holidays are the best time of year to score a great deal on a new computer, too (something to keep in mind if you're the gift giver and recipient. Most if not all of these laptops and tablets will be discounted through the holiday shopping season. The prices listed below are the best current prices we've found right now. But deals come and go, so we'll continue to update this list with sale prices as we spot them. If you need more options than those listed below, check out our full best laptops of 2023 list, where you'll also find links to our top picks across all categories of laptops.

$580 at HP HP Pavilion Aero 13 HP packed a lot of value into the Aero 13: Eye-pleasing magnesium-aluminum chassis, strong processing performance, long battery life, a bright, colorful display and a weight of around 2 pounds (0.91 kilograms). Amazingly, with all that it offers though, it has an affordable starting price. HP Pavilion Aero 13 review $580 at HP

$900 at Dell Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Dell's G15 has been a favorite budget gaming laptop for the past few years, along with the HP Victus line. It was joined this year by a 16-inch version, the G16. We tested both and were impressed with what each offers. If you're looking for a gaming laptop bargain, the G15 is the way to go. But if you can afford to spend a couple hundred dollars more, the G16 is a better bet for longevity. Either way, you'll get a good gaming laptop for the money, but we strongly recommend waiting for a sale. Dell G15 and G16 Gaming Laptop review $900 at Dell