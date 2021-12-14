Best laptop holiday deals: Save $200 on a MacBook Air, $500 on a Razer Blade Stealth and more

Deal Savings Price







From Apple's latest MacBooks to two-in-one convertibles, there's a wide variety of laptops on sale right now for the holiday shopping season. On Amazon, you can save on Apple's M1-based MacBook Air -- it's Apple's most affordable MacBook, and both the 256GB model and 512GB model are even more affordable right now. For Windows users, Lenovo's Yoga two-in-one convertibles are on sale at Best Buy, along with LG's new Gram 16; Newegg is offering enormous savings on a loaded HP Pavilion 15; and Amazon is running a deep discount on the sleek and powerful Razer Blade Stealth 13.

Check out the options below, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Dan Ackerman/CNET We often call the MacBook Air the most universally useful laptop you can buy. The latest version swaps out Intel CPUs for Apple's own M1 chip, but it'll be a transparent transition for most. After all, MacBook Air users are usually looking for a sleek, reasonably priced machine that just works. The system is also finally truly fanless, replacing the cooling fans with an aluminum heat spreader inside, as well as taking advantage of the highly efficient M1 chip. For a base price of $999, and often on sale, it's a great value, considering these tank-like laptops can last for years. Right now, you can get it for $200 off. Need more storage space? The 512GB version is also $200 off.

Sarah Tew/CNET Razer packed a lot of performance into its tiny Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop. This thing is built around a beautiful, color-accurate, 13.3-inch, 1080p OLED display. Inside there's a high-power Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q discrete graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. It's a fantastic option for mobile gaming and content creation at its discounted price.

Newegg With 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, this deeply discounted laptop from HP serves up a massive amount of memory and storage space for the money. It also supplies a modern, 11th-gen Core i7 CPU and a full HD, 15.6-inch display.

Best Buy This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and a lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. This discounted model features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen has full-HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a thin yet durable all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. A leather lid helps protect the 14-inch touchscreen, which has 4K resolution and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.