Best laptop holiday deals: Save $100 on a MacBook Air, $800 on an HP Pavilion 15 and more

From Chromebooks and two-in-one convertibles to Apple's latest MacBooks, there are a wide variety of laptops on sale right now for the holiday shopping season. On Amazon, you can save on Apple's M1-based MacBook Air and the 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's new M1 Pro chip. For Windows users, Lenovo's Yoga two-in-one convertibles are on sale at Best Buy, Newegg is offering an enormous $800 in savings on a loaded HP Pavilion 15, and Amazon is running a deep discount on the sleek and powerful Razer Blade Stealth 13.

More laptop and PC deals

Dan Ackerman/CNET We often call the MacBook Air the most universally useful laptop you can buy. The latest version swaps out Intel CPUs with Apple's own M1 chip, but it'll be a transparent transition for most. After all, MacBook Air users are usually looking for a sleek, reasonably priced machine that just works. The system is also finally truly fanless, replacing the cooling fans with an aluminum heat spreader inside, as well as taking advantage of the highly efficient M1 chip. For a base price of $999, and often on sale for at least $100 less, it's a great value, considering these tank-like laptops can last for years. Right now, though, you can get it for $100 off or the 512GB version for $150 off.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The new 14-inch MacBook Pro uses Apple's new M1 Pro processor and features 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. The Touch Bar is gone, which is a net positive, and MagSafe charging, an HDMI port and an SD card slot are back. The webcam gets a bump up to 1080p resolution for your Zoom calls. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features a 3,024x1,964-pixel resolution. Discounts for Apple's latest MacBook Pro are rare -- Amazon occasionally drops the price of the $1,999 baseline model by $50, but right now you can save a bit more and get it in space gray for $78 less than its list price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Razer packed a lot of performance into its tiny Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop. This thing is built around a beautiful, color-accurate, 13.3-inch, 1080p OLED display. Inside there's a high-power Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q discrete graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's a fantastic option for mobile gaming and content creation at its discounted price.

Newegg With 64GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, this deeply discounted laptop from HP serves up a massive amount of memory and storage space for the money. It also supplies a modern, 11th-gen Core i7 CPU and a full HD, 15.6-inch display.

Best Buy This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and a lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. This discounted model features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen has full-HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a thin yet durable all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. A leather lid helps protect the 14-inch touchscreen, which boasts a 4K resolution and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.