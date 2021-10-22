Best laptop deals: Save $50 on 14-inch MacBook Pro, $400 on Lenovo Yoga 9i and more

Deal Savings Price











Apple announced new MacBook Pros early this week, and we've just seen our first price break for one of the models. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro is selling with a $50 discount right now on Amazon. You can also save up to $100 on a 2020 MacBook Air.

Bigger savings are available on Windows laptops, from a budget Gateway laptop to premium two-in-one convertibles from Lenovo and Samsung. Check out the $200 price break at Newegg on MSI's MacBook clone -- the Prestige 14 -- and you can save another $100 with a mail-in rebate.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow print boxes. Gateway now has a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. This 15.6-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage -- average capacity for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. The black model is $300 less than some of the other color choices and an excellent deal.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a couple generations behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. In addition to the $200 discount, you can save another $100 via mail-in rebate to drop the price to $799.

Samsung This 13.3-inch, two-in-one laptop features a blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED touch display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies an 1th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Stephen Shankland/CNET The latest MacBook Air features Apple's M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's currently selling at a $70 discount at Amazon. A 256GB drive will fill up fast; the step-up model with a 512GB SSD is $100 off. Read our M1 MacBook Air review.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a thin yet durable all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. A leather lid helps protect the 14-inch touchscreen, which boasts a 4K resolution and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.

Sarah Tew/CNET Microsoft's MacBook clone boasts a sleek, all-aluminum enclosure. At 2,496x1,664 pixels, the 13.5-inch touchscreen gives you a resolution above the usual Full HD. And its 3:2 aspect ration gives you more vertical space for less scrolling. This Surface Laptop 4 model features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 512GB SSD.