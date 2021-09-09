Best laptop deals: Save $440 on Dell Inspiron 15, $630 on an HP Pavilion 15 and more

Deal Savings Price













Whether you're in search of an easy-to-use laptop for going back to school or a powerful computer for your work-from-home grind, now is a great time to find an affordable device that suits your needs. Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are each discounted by $150 at Amazon. Newegg has a pair of AMD-based laptops from Dell and HP that boast big discounts and tons of RAM and solid-state storage space for the price, and Best Buy has a couple sweet deals on two-in-one convertibles from Dell and Lenovo.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow print boxes. Gateway now has a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage -- average capacity for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. If you don't mind a pink or bright blue laptop, you can save a whopping $249.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 inches to 15.6 inches and get a massive $270 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk. The discount applies to the black color option only.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a generation behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

Lenovo This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. This discounted model features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touch display features full HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Stephen Shankland/CNET The new, fanless MacBook Air features Apple's M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's currently selling at a $149 discount at Amazon -- $49 off initially plus an additional $100 at checkout. The step-up model with a 512GB SSD is $149 off -- $100 off up front and another $49 at checkout. Read our M1 MacBook Air review.

Newegg Tons of memory and solid-state storage are the highlights of this heavily discounted 15.6-inch HP Pavilion laptop. It boasts 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD along with a current AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU. It also includes a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins and Windows 10 Pro.

Best Buy Similar to the HP model above, this 15-inch laptop from Dell offers oodles of RAM and storage for the price along with the latest AMD silicon. It serves up the Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features full HD resolution and touch support.

Dell Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 2-in1 convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000, which features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This 13.3-inch model is discounted by $300 and supplies a 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory. The 13.3-inch touchscreen features full HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.