Best laptop deals: Save $300 on a Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1, $200 on Lenovo Yoga and more

Whether you're in search of a user-friendly laptop for back-to-school or a powerful computer for your work-from-home grind, now is a great time to find an affordable device that suits your needs. Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are at their lowest prices yet on Amazon, and Best Buy has a number of two-in-one convertibles from Dell and Lenovo that are discounted by $200 or $300.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are only available online. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB SSD for storage -- average capacity for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. The green and black models are sold out, but you can get it at a steep discount in either blue or pink.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a massive $350 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk. The discount applies to the black or green color option.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a generation behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

Lenovo's midrange two-in-one convertible laptop is based on 11th-gen Intel Core processors and boasts the Intel Evo badge. This discounted model features a 14.1-inch full HD touchscreen powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Newegg This Acer Aspire 5 model features a 15.6-inch, full HD display powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. At its discounted price, it provides ample bang for the buck with a modern and powerful Intel CPU along with ample memory and solid-state storage capacity.

Josh Goldman/CNET Plenty of memory and solid-state storage power this 15-inch Lenovo laptop. It's based on a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, which is a generation behind Intel's current crop of chips but should provide enough muscle for general Windows use, especially when paired with 16GB of RAM. You also get a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features full HD resolution and touch support.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. This Prestige 14 sale model delivers modern components and tons of style for only $949.

Stephen Shankland/CNET The step-up MacBook Air model has a list price of $1,249 and delivers the M1 processor with a slight difference from the baseline model -- it has an eight-core GPU. More significantly, it doubles the storage capacity with a 512GB SSD. You can get this model for a lowest-we've-seen-yet $1,099. Read our M1 MacBook Air review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 two-in-one convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 that feature metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This 13.3-inch Intel Evo model supplies a 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible features 11th-gen Intel processors for better performance and battery life, but the rest of the package sticks to last year's script for the Yoga C940. That is, it's one of the best two-in-ones you can buy, if only slightly better than the last iteration. In addition to the latest Intel silicon, the Yoga 9i also adds Thunderbolt 4 support along with an updated keyboard and active pen. This 14-inch model features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.