Best laptop deals: Save $250 on an HP Pavilion Aero 13

New year, new laptop? With Intel announcing new 12th-gen Core processors and AMD rolling out new Ryzen chips at CES this week, we should start seeing discounts on current laptops as vendors make way for upcoming models with the new chips. The best deal I see this week is the small but mighty and quite pleasing HP Pavilion Aero 13, which you can get direct from HP with a hefty $250 discount. I've also highlighted the best deals I found at Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg.

Check out the options below, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

Asus This midrange laptop from Asus boasts a roomy 15.6-inch with a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution. It's a step up from budget models that make you get by with a 720p screen. It's also thinner and lighter than any 15-inch budget model. With an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU and a 512GB SSD, it features a more powerful CPU and double the solid-state storage capacity than you'll find with most budget laptops. It also supplies both Type-A and Type-C USB ports, saving you from having to carry around an adapter.

Josh Goldman/CNET HP's 13-inch Aero is one of the best laptops I tried out last year. It's incredibly light at 2.1 pounds and has a supremely comfortable keyboard, and its 13.3-inch display looks and feels bigger than its diagonal measurement might lead you to believe because of the added vertical space its 16:10 aspect ratio provides. You can get this model direct from HP for a $250 discount. It features AMD's stellar octa-core Ryzen 7 5800U CPU, an ample 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our HP Pavilion Aero 13 review.

Newegg With an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU and 32GB of RAM, this deeply discounted laptop from HP serves up a stellar CPU and a massive amount of memory for the money. It also supplies a 512GB SSD and a full HD, 15.6-inch display.

Best Buy This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and a lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. This discounted model features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen has full-HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.