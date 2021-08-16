Best laptop deals: Save $200 on M1 MacBook Air, $450 on HP 15 Laptop and more

Deal Savings Price













Show more (4 items)

Whether you're in search of an easy-to-use laptop for going back to school or a powerful computer for your work-from-home grind, now is a great time to find an affordable device that suits your needs. Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are discounted by a substantial $200 at Best Buy with its student deals. Premium two-in-one convertibles from Dell and Lenovo have huge price breaks at Best Buy, too. At Amazon, the excellent MSI Prestige 14 is $200, and you can save a whopping $450 on a loaded HP 15 Laptop at Newegg.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow print boxes. Gateway now has a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage -- average capacity for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. If you don't mind a pink laptop, you can save a whopping $249.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 inches to 15.6 inches and get a massive $270 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk. The discount applies to the black color option only.

Lenovo This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. This discounted model features an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen features full HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a generation behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

Dell Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 2-in1 convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000, which features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This 13.3-inch model supplies a 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory. The 13.3-inch touchscreen features full HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Stephen Shankland/CNET The new, fanless MacBook Air features Apple's M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's currently selling at a $100 discount at Best Buy, and you can knock an additional $100 off the price if you sign up for the Student Deals offer via the free My Best Buy membership program. (To add the extra $100 in savings for the MacBook Air, log in to My Best Buy and check the box for Save $100 with your Student Deal below the price in the upper-right corner of the product page.) College students and soon-to-be college students are eligible for Best Buy's Student Deals discounts, as are parents of K-12 students. The step-up model with a 512GB SSD also has the same $200 discount to bring its price down to a lowest-ever $1,000. Read our M1 MacBook Air review.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. The current discount is less than last week's big $300 price cut but you are still getting modern components and tons of style for a great price.

Newegg Tons of memory and solid-state storage are the highlights of this heavily discounted 15.6-inch HP business laptop. It boasts 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD along with an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU and Intel Xe graphics. It also includes a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins and Windows 10 Pro.