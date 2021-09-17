Best laptop deals: Save $149 on M1 MacBook, $250 on MSI Prestige 14 and more

Deal Savings Price













Whether you're in search of an easy-to-use laptop for going back to school or a powerful computer for your work-from-home grind, now is a great time to find an affordable device that suits your needs. Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are each discounted by $149 at Amazon. You can save $250 on the MSI's MacBook clone, the sleek Prestige 14, at Newegg. And there are some attractive deals at Best Buy on two-in-one convertibles from Lenovo and Samsung.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow print boxes. Gateway now has a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage -- average capacity for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. If you don't mind a pink laptop, you can save a whopping $249.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 inches to 15.6 inches and get a massive $270 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk. The discount applies to each color option except blue.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a generation behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

Newegg This 15-inch laptop from HP (model 15-cw1068wm-Plus) is deeply discounted and features a current AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU and ample RAM. Its 15.6-inch, full HD display is powered by a Ryzen 5 5500U CPU and 16GB of RAM. You also get 512GB of solid-state storage and a fingerprint reader for easy logins.

Lenovo's midrange two-in-one convertible laptop is based on 11th-gen Intel Core processors and boasts the Intel Evo badge. This discounted model features a 14.1-inch full HD touchscreen powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Stephen Shankland/CNET The new, fanless MacBook Air features Apple's M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's currently selling at a $149 discount at Amazon -- $49 off initially plus an additional $100 at checkout. The step-up model with a 512GB SSD is $149 off -- $100 off up front and another $49 at checkout. Read our M1 MacBook Air review.

Josh Goldman/CNET Co-engineered by Samsung and Intel, this premium Intel Evo two-in-one boasts a 15.6-inch AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It includes Samsung's S Pen for drawing and jotting down notes, and the Galaxy Book Pro works seamlessly with Galaxy phones.