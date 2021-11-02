Best laptop deals: Save $100 on MacBook Air, $300 on MSI Prestige 14 and more

Deal Savings Price











Apple's latest MacBook Pros are starting to ship and you can get them at a slight discount from Amazon. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are each $49 off right now on Amazon. You can also save $100 on a 2020 MacBook Air.

Bigger savings are available on Windows laptops, from a budget Gateway laptop to premium two-in-one convertibles from Lenovo and Samsung. Check out the $300 price break at Newegg on MSI's MacBook clone -- the Prestige 14 -- and you can save another $100 with a mail-in rebate.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow print boxes. Gateway now has a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. This 15.6-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage -- average capacity for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. The black model is $220 less than some of the other color choices and an excellent deal.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a couple generations behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. In addition to the $300 discount, you can save another $100 via mail-in rebate to drop the price to $699.

Samsung This 13.3-inch, two-in-one laptop features a blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED touch display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies an 1th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Stephen Shankland/CNET The latest MacBook Air features Apple's M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's currently selling at a $70 discount at Amazon. A 256GB drive will fill up fast; the step-up model with a 512GB SSD is $99 off. Read our M1 MacBook Air review.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a thin yet durable all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. A leather lid helps protect the 14-inch touchscreen, which boasts a 4K resolution and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.

Apple The new 14-inch MacBook Pro uses Apple's new M1 Pro processor and features 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The Touch Bar is gone, which is a net positive, and MagSafe charging, an HDMI port and an SD card slot are back. The webcam gets a bump up to 1080p resolution for your Zoom calls. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features a 3,024x1,964-pixel resolution. The 14-inch MacBook Pro just received its first price break -- it's $49 off in space gray at Amazon right now.