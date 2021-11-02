Beats Fit Pro review Zoom tests ads on free plan Carole Baskin sues Netflix to stop Tiger King 2 Morbius trailer Book of Boba Fett trailer Google Doodle welcomes Day of the Dead
Best laptop deals: Save $100 on MacBook Air, $300 on MSI Prestige 14 and more

Plus, Apple's new MacBook Pros are discounted right now on Amazon.

Apple's latest MacBook Pros are starting to ship and you can get them at a slight discount from Amazon. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are each $49 off right now on Amazon. You can also save $100 on a 2020 MacBook Air. 

Bigger savings are available on Windows laptops, from a budget Gateway laptop to premium two-in-one convertibles from Lenovo and Samsung. Check out the $300 price break at Newegg on MSI's MacBook clone -- the Prestige 14 --  and you can save another $100 with a mail-in rebate.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Gateway 15.6-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook: $479

Save $220
Walmart

If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow print boxes. Gateway now has a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. This 15.6-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage -- average capacity for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. The black model is $220 less than some of the other color choices and an excellent deal.

$479 at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad S340: $729

Save $71
Lenovo

This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a couple generations behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

$729 at Amazon

MSI Prestige 14: $799

Save $300
MSI

MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. In addition to the $300 discount, you can save another $100 via mail-in rebate to drop the price to $699.

$799 at Newegg

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha: $900

Save $150
Samsung

This 13.3-inch, two-in-one laptop features a blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED touch display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies an 1th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

$900 at Best Buy

M1-based MacBook Air: $899

Save $100
Stephen Shankland/CNET

The latest MacBook Air features Apple's M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's currently selling at a $70 discount at Amazon. A 256GB drive will fill up fast; the step-up model with a 512GB SSD is $99 off.

Read our M1 MacBook Air review.

 

$899 at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga 9i: $1,350

Save $400
Josh Goldman/CNET

Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a thin yet durable all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. A leather lid helps protect the 14-inch touchscreen, which boasts a 4K resolution and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.

$1,350 at Best Buy

14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB SSD): $1,950

Save $49
Apple

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro uses Apple's new M1 Pro processor and features 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The Touch Bar is gone, which is a net positive, and MagSafe charging, an HDMI port and an SD card slot are back. The webcam gets a bump up to 1080p resolution for your Zoom calls. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features a 3,024x1,964-pixel resolution. The 14-inch MacBook Pro just received its first price break -- it's $49 off in space gray at Amazon right now.

$1,950 at Amazon

16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB SSD): $2,450

Save $49
Dan Ackerman/CNET

The baseline model of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro costs $2,499 and features a 10-core M1 Pro chip, a 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512B SSD. The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features a 3,456x2,234-pixel resolution. This model in silver is $49 off right now at Amazon. Need more storage space? The 1TB model is also $49 off its $2,699 list price.

$2,450 at Amazon