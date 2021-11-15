Best laptop Black Friday deals so far: Save $100 on MacBook Air, $400 on Lenovo Yoga 9i and more

Deal Savings Price









Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Apple's most affordable MacBook is even more affordable right now; the M1-based MacBook Air is $100 off at Amazon. You won't find much in the way of price breaks, however, on the new MacBook Pro models -- $50 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the best we are seeing.

Bigger savings are available right now on Windows laptops. The affordable and versatile AMD-based Lenovo Yoga 6 two-in-one convertible is $200 off, and the premium Intel-based Yoga 9i is $400 off at Best Buy. And if you want a big display in a sleek enclosure, check out the LG Gram 17 at Best Buy that's currently discounted by $300.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Newegg This discounted 15-inch model from HP boasts ample RAM and solid-state storage capacity for the price. It features 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD -- double what you usually find at this price. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution powered by an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU. You also get both Type-A and Type-C ports to avoid having to tote a dongle around.

Dell Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 2-in1 convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000, which features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This 13.3-inch model is discounted by $250 and supplies a 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory. The 13.3-inch touchscreen features full HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a couple generations behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

Lenovo This 13-inch two-in-one convertible offers a dash of style with an all-metal body and lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. This discounted model features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen has full-HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The latest MacBook Air is Apple's most affordable laptop, and it's even more affordable right now. Currently selling at a $100 discount at Amazon, it features Apple's M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. A 256GB drive can fill up fast; the step-up model with a 512GB SSD is $149 off -- there's an initial discount up front and additional savings at checkout. Read our MacBook Air (M1) review.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a thin yet durable all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. A leather lid helps protect the 14-inch touchscreen, which boasts a 4K resolution and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Most 17-inch laptops are gaming monsters. The LG Gram 17 is neither a gaming laptop nor a monster. It lacks dedicated graphics to drive 3D games but is only 0.7-inch thick and weighs less than three pounds, making this 17.3-inch desktop replacement roughly the same weight as your typical 13.3-inch ultraportable. The roomy, 2K (2,560x1,600-pixel) display is powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. You also get a roomy 1TB SSD for storage.