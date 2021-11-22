Best laptop Black Friday deals: Save $400 on a Lenovo Yoga 9i, $500 on a Samsung Galaxy Pro and more

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday laptop shoppers won't find much in the way of price breaks on Apple's MacBooks right now -- $50 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the best we're seeing. Bigger savings are available on Windows laptops at Best Buy, however. Lenovo's premium Yoga 9i two-in-one convertible is $400 off, and you can save a whopping $500 on Samsung's sleek Galaxy Pro 360 convertible.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Newegg This 15-inch model from HP was $999 last week and now is only $649. It boasts ample RAM and solid-state storage capacity for the price. It features 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD -- double what you usually find at its discounted price. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution powered by an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU. You also get both Type-A and Type-C ports to avoid having to tote a dongle around.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a couple generations behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

Dell Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 2-in1 convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000, which features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This 13.3-inch model is discounted by $200 and supplies an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen features full HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Josh Goldman/CNET Co-engineered by Samsung and Intel, this premium Intel Evo two-in-one boasts a 15.6-inch AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It includes Samsung's S Pen for drawing and jotting down notes, and the Galaxy Book Pro works seamlessly with Galaxy phones.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a thin yet durable all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. A leather lid helps protect the 14-inch touchscreen, which boasts a 4K resolution and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.