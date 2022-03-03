Best Keyboard Deals: Save on Mechanical, Bluetooth, Gaming Keyboards and More

Deal Savings Price











When it comes to keyboards there are generally two types of people: those who want the best and have a burning passion for them or those who just want something to type emails and create documents with. Regardless of which side you sit on, paying full price for a keyboard is something that nobody should want to do, and that's why you should always look for the best keyboard deal you can find.

Whether you're looking for a fully customizable mechanical keyboard or something that can connect to a few devices and easily switch between them, we have you covered. We've scoured the internet to find all the best keyboard deals that are out there right now and broken them down into a few sections to make it easier to sort through.

Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard Deals

If you're in the market for something portable or just a basic keyboard, these deals have you covered. From keyboards that connect to multiple devices at once to ultra-compact and portable ones, there are Bluetooth keyboard deals here for everyone.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a multi-device Bluetooth keyboard, meaning that you can program it to easily connect to and switch between three different Bluetooth devices. With it, you can connect to your phone, tablet, and PC if you wanted and switching between them is a simple button press away. It works with Mac, Windows, Chrome, Android, iPhone, Apple TV and more. It's a small keyboard but offers up to two years of battery life before you need to swap them out. Read our Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard review.

Microsoft If you want a keyboard that has a great design and offers a bunch of nice features but is easy to move around, this Microsoft Designer compact keyboard may be the one for you. It has a low-profile design, an input key for easy access to symbols, emoji and more, as well as the ability to connect to three devices to seamlessly switch between. While it's primarily designed to work with Windows (comes with only a Windows key variant, no Mac key option), you can connect it to Mac, Android, and more with ease.

The first thing you'll notice about this keyboard is the different layout. It's a split ergonomic keyboard which is designed to position your wrists and forearms in a more natural position. The number pad is separate from the keyboard since this layout takes up more space it gives you some freedom as to where to place it in your workspace. While it's an older keyboard, it's still a great one to consider. Be sure to check out our review now.

Mechanical Keyboard Deals

They click and clack, but mechanical keyboards are extremely popular amongst the gaming community and PC enthusiasts alike. They can be customized to no-end, but you can get started with a great basic keyboard before diving into the world of creating your own, swapping switches and buying endless amounts of new keys.

Logitech Logitech is well-known for PC accessories and the company's mechanical keyboard are no different. The G Pro mechanical keyboard features GX Blue Clicky Switches, RGB backlight, USB passthrough, programmable macros and much more. It's great for those looking to get into mechanical keyboards without spending too much and for those who want to take their gaming to the next level.

Corsair The Corsair K100 is a feature-loaded mechanical keyboard that has a built-in function row, number pad, and direct Elgato Stream Deck software integration. This means it has programmable keys that can run macros and special streaming commands using the Stream Deck software and the keyboard has 8MB of onboard storage to hold the commands. The palm rest magnetically attaches to the keyboard so you can easily add it or remove it as needed.

Keyboard / Mouse Bundle Deals

If you are in need of a mouse and a keyboard, sometimes you can get the best deal by bundling the purchase. This does limit the available models, but at these prices odds are you won't mind.

Corsair Gaming keyboards can help increase your performance, but adding a gaming mouse can also help. Bundling the two together is a great option and this Corsair Pro Gaming Bundle does just that and throws in a free mouse pad to use as well. You get all three pieces for less than just the keyboard sells for elsewhere.

We featured the Sculpt Ergonomic keyboard as a deal on its own above, but if you're looking for a combo you can add Microsoft's ergonomic wireless mouse as well for just a bit more money. As a full kit this will keep your wrists and hands feeling much better throughout the day. Read our Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop review.