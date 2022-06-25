Best HP Laptops for 2022

Whether you're looking for a small, lightweight laptop, a two-in-one made for creatives and creators, a powerful gaming laptop or a simple, streamlined Chromebook, HP makes some of the best laptops available. Many of the best HP laptops right now have features to improve remote or hybrid work or school such as improved webcams and microphones, better audio quality, longer battery lives and faster charging and the fastest Wi-Fi 6 wireless.

Like other PC makers such as Dell, Lenovo, Acer and Asus, HP is in the midst of updating the processors in its laptops and two-in-ones. That means Intel-based models are moving from 11th-gen to 12th-gen CPUs while AMD Ryzen systems are switching from 5000-series chips to 6000-series. This means it's generally a good time to look for deals on older models of the best HP laptops. However, we've also seen big performance improvements with the new processors. An updated model might cost a little more but will add to the overall longevity.

Josh Goldman/CNET HP packed a lot of value into the Aero 13: eye-pleasing magnesium-aluminum chassis, strong processing performance, long battery life, a bright, colorful display and a weight of just 2 pounds (0.94 kilograms). Amazingly, with all that it offers though, it has a regular starting price of less than $700. HP Pavilion Aero 13 review.

Josh Goldman/CNET If you're making a laptop aimed at creatives, it's not enough to just put discrete graphics and a strong processor in a slim body. The extra performance really should be paired with a good screen, and that's what you get with the HP Envy 14. The laptop's 16:10 14-inch 1,920x1,200-pixel display not only gives you more vertical room to work, but is color-calibrated at the factory and covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. The result: a well-rounded option for creatives looking for on-the-go performance at a reasonable price. This model is due for a refresh, though, so keep an eye out for updated models. HP Envy 14 review.

CNET Spectre is HP's top consumer laptop line so you're getting the best of the best with this 16-inch two-in-one. Beautiful design

Lots of features for home and office work

Great webcam

Active pen and laptop sleeve included Of course, a premium two-in-one like the Spectre x360 comes at a relatively high price; it starts at around $1,200. The top-end configuration we reviewed was good but not great considering its $2,030 price. This is definitely one we recommend getting with the 12th-gen Intel processors and Intel Arc graphics if you're going to go all-in. HP Spectre x360 16 review.

James Martin/CNET HP's Victus 16 is a surprisingly robust and powerful gaming laptop that keeps up with the latest games at a more affordable price. Compared to HP's high-end Omen gaming laptop line, the Victus is more of an all-purpose laptop but still configured for gaming with a price starting at less than $1,000. HP offers several configurations with graphics chip options ranging from Nvidia's entry-level GeForce GTX 1650 up to a midrange RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6500M. We like almost everything about it except for its flimsy display hinge and underwhelming speakers. HP Victus 16 review.