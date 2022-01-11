OnePlus 10 Pro finally launches in China SpaceX's wild launch and catch tower At-home COVID tests: Where to find them Netflix's Kanye West film trilogy Bob's Burgers Movie trailer Best Wordle memes
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best gaming PC deals: Best Buy and Newegg have prebuilt desktops at reasonable prices

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards are difficult to find on their own, but you can get a prebuilt desktop with one of the new GPUs.

Show more (2 items)

Even if you can find a stand-alone Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000-series graphics card in stock, you'll likely encounter an elevated price that'll make you gasp. A better route might be a prebuilt PC. You can find some reasonably priced, off-the-shelf gaming desktops right now with Nvidia's latest GPUs. There are even a few discounts to be found -- a rare occurrence for anything related to Nvidia's RTX GPUs.

Best Buy and Newegg have some inventory of RTX 30-series gaming desktops from vendors including ABS, Cyberpower, HP, Lenovo and Skytech. After taking a look at the PCs that each site has in stock, here are the best deals I found -- from relatively inexpensive desktops with RTX 3060 graphics to a fully loaded beast with an RTX 3090 GPU.

Read more: Best graphics card for gamers and creatives in 2022

Check back -- I'll keep this list updated as I find new deals on RTX 30-series gaming desktops.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5

RTX 3060 graphics for $1,450
Lenovo

This is one of the lowest-cost PCs I can find with RTX 30-series graphics. It features GeForce RTX 3060 graphics along with AMD's octa-core Ryzen 7 5700G CPU, 16GB of RAM and a pair of storage drives -- a 512GB solid-state drive and a 1TB hard drive. The case is air-cooled and features RGB lighting, an illuminated logo and a 650-watt power supply.

$1,450 at Best Buy

Skytech Gaming Shiva

RTX 3060 Ti graphics for $1,500
Best Buy

This Skytech system is another gaming system powered by an AMD-Nvidia combo, in this case the Ryzen 5 5600X CPU and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics. It also includes 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 650-watt power supply inside a liquid-cooled tower. It's currently $150 off at Best Buy to drop its price to a very reasonable $1,500.

$1,500 at Best Buy

CyberpowerPC Gamer Master GM60900

RTX 3060 Ti graphics for $1,900
Newegg

Sensing a pattern? The best pairing for gamers right now is an octa-core CPU from AMD and GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. This CyberpowerPC system follows that recipe with a Ryzen 7 5800X and RTX 3060 Ti graphics. It also features 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a beefy 800-watt PSU.

$1,900 at Newegg

Skytech Blaze 3.0 Gaming PC Desktop

RTX 3070 graphics for $2,100
Newegg

This Skytech tower pairs an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU with RTX 3070 graphics and also serves up 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 750-watt PSU. The mesh front panel and side panel allow the interior RGB lighting to shine through for a bit of bling.

$2,100 at Newegg

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC ALI585

RTX 3080 graphics for $2,800
Newegg

This ABS PC pairs an Intel Core i9 CPU with GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. You also get 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. The 850-watt PSU provides plenty of overhead for future upgrades. It's currently discounted by $300 at Newegg.

$2,800 at Newegg

ABS Legend Gaming PC ALI593

RTX 3080 Ti graphics for $3,700
Newegg

This ABS model pairs an 11th-gen, octa-core Core i9 CPU with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics while also adding 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 850-watt power supply. Those components usually would cost upwards of $4,000, but you can get them in this ABS package for a more reasonable sum of $3,700. That price reflects a $200 discount.

$3,700 at Newegg

HP Omen 30L

RTX 3090 graphics at a nonexorbitant cost: $4,000
HP

Ready to blow it out? When you consider that many gaming PCs with Nvidia's latest GPUs cost $5,000 and up, this HP Omen looks reasonable for $4,000. It features the GeForce RTX 3090, the top GPU in Nvidia's new lineup. It also boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, plus a 2TB hard drive. It also offers an 800-watt power supply and a liquid-cooling system.

$4,000 at Newegg
See also