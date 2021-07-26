Best gaming PC deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg

DIY gamers are having a devil of a time finding standalone Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000-series graphics cards in stock, but if you aren't looking to build your own gaming PC, you can find some reasonably priced, off-the-shelf gaming desktops with Nvidia's latest GPU.

Read more: Best graphics card for gamers and creatives in 2021

Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg have some inventory of RTX 3000 gaming desktops from vendors including ABS, Acer, Alienware, HP and Skytech. After taking a look at the PCs that each site has in stock, here are the best deals I found -- from relatively inexpensive desktops with RTX 3060 graphics to a fully loaded beast with an RTX 3090 GPU. The best deal right now is a Skytech PC with RTX 3070 Ti graphics that's .

Check back -- I'll keep this list updated as I find new deals on RTX 3000 series gaming desktops.

Amazon This Skytech PC features an unusual marriage between AMD and Nvidia, with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It also supplies 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. What it adds to the mix is a beefier power supply (600 watts to the HP's 500-watt PSU) and RGB lighting to add a bit of bling to your rig.

HP This HP Omen features the same Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and GeForce RTX 3060 as the above Skytech system. The imposing, jet-black tower also includes 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 500-watt PSU.

Best Buy This Asus model is the lowest-cost desktop I could find with RTX 3070 graphics. It also features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive.

Sarah Tew/CNET This funky, futuristic-looking Alienware unit is one of the few systems that has the GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and costs less than $2,000. It features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD along with a 1TB hard drive. It's available in-store only so you'll need to check availability near you.

Newegg You can save $750 on this RTX 3070 Ti-based gaming PC. The sale ends at midnight on Monday, so you'll have to hurry. In addition to GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, it also features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 750-watt power supply.