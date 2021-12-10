Best gaming PC deals: Best Buy and Newegg have prebuilt desktops at reasonable prices

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Even if you can find a stand-alone Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000-series graphics card in stock, you'll likely encounter an elevated price that'll make you gasp. A better route might be a prebuilt PC. You can find some reasonably priced, off-the-shelf gaming desktops right now with Nvidia's latest GPUs. There are even a few discounts to be found -- a rare occurrence for anything related to Nvidia's RTX GPUs.

Best Buy and Newegg have some inventory of RTX 30-series gaming desktops from vendors including ABS, Cyberpower, HP, Lenovo and Skytech. After taking a look at the PCs that each site has in stock, here are the best deals I found -- from relatively inexpensive desktops with RTX 3060 graphics to a fully loaded beast with an RTX 3090 GPU.

Read more: Best graphics card for gamers and creatives in 2021

Check back -- I'll keep this list updated as I find new deals on RTX 30-series gaming desktops.

Lenovo This is one of the lowest-cost PCs I can find with RTX 30-series graphics. It features GeForce RTX 3060 graphics along with AMD's octa-core Ryzen 7 5700G CPU, 16GB of RAM and a pair of storage drives -- a 512GB solid-state drive and a 1TB hard drive. The case is air-cooled and features RGB lighting, an illuminated logo and a 650-watt power supply.

HP This HP system is another gaming system powered by an AMD and Nvidia combo, in this case an octa-core Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics. The imposing, jet-black tower also includes 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 750-watt power supply.

Newegg Sensing a pattern? The best pairing for gamers right now is an octa-core CPU from AMD and GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. This CyberpowerPC system follows that recipe with a Ryzen 7 5800X and RTX 3060 Ti graphics. It also features 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a beefy 800-watt PSU.

Newegg This Skytech tower pairs an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU with RTX 3070 graphics and also serves up 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 750-watt PSU. The mesh front panel and side panel allow the interior RGB lighting to shine through for a bit of bling.

Newegg This ABS PC pairs an Intel Core i9 CPU with GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. You also get 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. The 850-watt PSU provides plenty of overhead for future upgrades. It's currently discounted by $300 at Newegg.