Best gaming laptop deals: Deep discounts from Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg

Check out these holiday deals on the latest gaming laptops based on GPUs from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30 series.

Do you have a gamer on your holiday shopping list? You'll find some sweet deals right now on models with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. Best Buy has the best prices on gaming laptops right now, particularly the Alienware m15 R5 with RTX 3070  graphics on sale for $1,700. 

Don't miss the deals below and check back here. I'll keep this list updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

Acer Nitro 5

RTX 3050 graphics for $798
Sarah Tew/CNET

Acer's Nitro 5 has long been a popular pick for gamers on tight budgets. This model is discounted on Amazon and features GeForce RTX 3050 graphics alongside midrange components: Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. This is about as inexpensive as you'll find for a gaming laptop with a GPU from Nvidia's current RTX 30 series. For $100 more, you can get a better equipped Nitro 5 config on sale at Best Buy.

$798 at Amazon

Asus ROG 16

RTX 3050 Ti graphics for $1,200
Best Buy

This Asus ROG offers better graphics, a bigger and faster display and a fatter discount than the Dell G15 above. With its $250 discount, it's only $100 more than the Dell G15 and boasts a 16-inch screen powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 and RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio with 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.

$1,200 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14

RTX 3060 graphics for $1,300

This 14-inch model from Asus pairs GeForce RTX 3060 graphics with a powerful Ryzen 9 CPU while also serving up an ample 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB HDD. The 14-inch display has a Full HD resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.

$1,300 at Best Buy

Alienware m15 R5 Gaming Laptop: $1,700

RTX 3070 graphics for $1,700
Sarah Tew/CNET

This Alienware gaming laptop is discounted by $400 and features a 15.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution and a blazing 360Hz refresh rate powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 series CPU and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. This AMD-Nvidia combo is sure to satisfy any gamer on your holiday shopping list, as will the high style of this Alienware beauty.

$1,700 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus 15

RTX 3080 graphics for $1,900
ASUS

This is a bigger, more powerful version of the Zephyrus 14 above, and it's $300 off right now at Best Buy. It features a 15.6-inch display with a QHD (2,560x1,440-pixel) resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate. It pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 series CPU with GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. 

$1,900 at Best Buy

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED

RTX 3080 graphics for $2,299
Gigabyte

With a 4K AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i7-11800H CPU and RTX 3080 graphics, this beast from Gigabyte can handle gaming and content creation. It also serves up 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. It's on sale at discount with a massive $700 discount, and you can bring the price down even further to $1,999 with a $300 mail-in rebate.

$2,299 at Newegg

