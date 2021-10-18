Best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Deal Savings Price









Walmart has decided to extend its Black Friday sales for each weekend in November. And you're in luck since there are a lot of fantastic offers available right now. There are discounts on an Apple TV 4K, a Ninja indoor grill and more. Don't wait too long to take advantage of these deals because they'll be over before you know it. Here are the best deals we found at Walmart.

Walmart The Shark Ion robot vacuum is just $144, saving you $56. It has a Tri-Brush System, which combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multisurface brushroll to pick up dirt on almost any surface. It can also be controlled by Alexa or Google Assistant via the SharkClean app.

Ninja This Ninja Foodi indoor grill's high-density grill grate can sear and fry your food, giving you char-grilled marks without the guilt. What's more, thanks to its Smoke Control System, it reduces smoke and keeps it out of the kitchen, so this indoor grill is worry-free.

This LG soundbar comes with everything you'll need for great sound. It's Bluetooth-enabled and controlled by a compatible TV remote, so you can stream music from your phone or other devices. It also has Adaptive Sound Control, which senses what you're playing and adjusts the volume accordingly to deliver the best audio experience.

Walmart The Philips Bass Plus NX100 Bluetooth speaker will make all your music sound even better. This speaker includes a powerful 80-watt subwoofer and lasts for a 14-hour play time. You'll also love the karaoke capabilities, the intuitive lighting effects and the guitar compatibility, which allows you to rock out and broadcast your own music.