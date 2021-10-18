Best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Apple event recap: Everything announced New AirPods for $179 New 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,499 Disney delays Marvel movies Walmart Black Friday deals start Nov. 3 New Microsoft Office rollout
Take advantage of all the early Black Friday deals we found right before the big day.

Walmart has decided to extend its Black Friday sales for each weekend in November. And you're in luck since there are a lot of fantastic offers available right now. There are discounts on an Apple TV 4K, a Ninja indoor grill and more. Don't wait too long to take advantage of these deals because they'll be over before you know it. Here are the best deals we found at Walmart.

Shark Ion robot vacuum

Save $56
Walmart

The Shark Ion robot vacuum is just $144, saving you $56. It has a Tri-Brush System, which combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multisurface brushroll to pick up dirt on almost any surface. It can also be controlled by Alexa or Google Assistant via the SharkClean app.

$144 at Walmart

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill

Save $31
Ninja

This Ninja Foodi indoor grill's high-density grill grate can sear and fry your food, giving you char-grilled marks without the guilt. What's more, thanks to its Smoke Control System, it reduces smoke and keeps it out of the kitchen, so this indoor grill is worry-free.

$169 at Walmart

LG 2.1 Channel Soundbar

Save $30

This LG soundbar comes with everything you'll need for great sound. It's Bluetooth-enabled and controlled by a compatible TV remote, so you can stream music from your phone or other devices. It also has Adaptive Sound Control, which senses what you're playing and adjusts the volume accordingly to deliver the best audio experience.

$119 at Walmart

Philips Bass Plus NX100 Bluetooth speaker

Save $151
Walmart

The Philips Bass Plus NX100 Bluetooth speaker will make all your music sound even better. This speaker includes a powerful 80-watt subwoofer and lasts for a 14-hour play time. You'll also love the karaoke capabilities, the intuitive lighting effects and the guitar compatibility, which allows you to rock out and broadcast your own music.

$49 at Walmart

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition gaming keyboard

Save $37
Lori Grunin/CNET

Gamers tend to be familiar with and fond of Razer, a brand recognized for producing high-quality gaming gear, and this keyboard is no exception. This keyboard is gamer-ready for any competitive gameplay, with keycap durability and the option to have five profile configurations. And the ability to change your color palette is also pretty cool because you can personalize your gaming experience to your mood.

$83 at Walmart