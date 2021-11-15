Best early Black Friday 2021 deals happening now: TVs, laptops, kitchenware and more

It seems like Black Friday starts earlier and earlier every year. And this season is no exception. Both in-store and online, companies like Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy and pretty much every other major retailer are getting a jump on the holiday savings. Some solid deals are already available, and in many cases the sales are labeled as Black Friday offers, so you won't have to work too hard to find them. As the seasonal chaos grows, we'll keep scouring the internet in search of the best Black Friday deals so you don't have to. Expect this page to be updated frequently, as we'll keep adding to it as more offers appear. This story was last updated Monday, Nov. 15 with the latest deals.
Black Friday sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more
On the calendar, Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 26 -- the day after Thanksgiving. But "Black Friday sales" are already alive and well. To help navigate the pandemonium, here is a handy guide of what you can expect on sale when and where:
- Amazon: While plenty of incredible early sales are happening now. Amazon just released a sneak peak of its main Black Friday event, which will run from Nov. 25 - 26.
- Best Buy: The big-box retailer has an early Black Friday sale running now.
- Walmart: The Black Friday Deals for Days sale is running now.
- Target: Deals have been running all November long, and every Sunday it releases a new wave of sales. So it's worth taking a new look at this this page frequently. Full details here.
Best Black Friday deals at Walmart
Unlike some other Microsoft Surface models, the Surface Go laptop does not double as a tablet. The keyboard is attached, but at only 2.45 pounds it is still plenty portable. It also features a touchscreen, 13 hours of battery life, and fingerprint power button to help keep your laptop secure.
More great deals at Walmart:
- Roku Ultra LT: $30 (save $39)
- Toshiba 1TB portable hard drive: $39 (save $13)
- Tineco cordless vacuum: $139 (save $60)
- Anker Eufy Robovac 25C: $99 (save $50)
Best Black Friday deals at Target
This Keurig is for iced coffee lovers out there. If you like the versatility of having one machine do it all drink-wise, this is for you.
More great deals at Target:
- JBL Tune wireless headphones: $30 (save $40)
- Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: $100 (save $100)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation): $25 (save $15)
- Oral-B iO6 Power Toothbrush: $100 (save $50)
Expired Deals:
- Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: $250 (save $130)
- Vizio V-Series compact soundbar: $50 (save $50)
- Motorola Moto G Fast: $170 (save $30)
Best Black Friday deals at Best Buy
This powerful, midsize air fryer is perfect for quick and easy weeknight dinners. It can cook food in roughly half the time and with less than half the mess.
More great deals at Best Buy:
- Samsung 75-inch 7 Series TV: $850 (save $250)
- Apple iMac 21.5-inch: $1,000 (save $500)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $299 (save $200)
- Ninja Mega System blender: $160 (save $40)
Best Black Friday deals at Amazon
The high-end of Amazon's Fire TVs, the Omni series features a built-in microphone for hands-free control through Alexa. Released earlier this year, this is the first time these advanced smart TVs have gone on sale.
More great deals at Amazon:
- Garmin Instinct outdoor watch: $170 (save $130)
- Roku Streambar Pro: $150 (save $30)
- Le Creuset enameled cast iron oven: $180 (save $120)
Expired Deals:
- Blue Yeti USB mic: $100 (save $29)
Best Black Friday headphone deals
You can always find headphones on sale during Black Friday events, but finding the right balance between a good deal and a good set of headphones can be a challenge. Here's what we've found so far.
These Sony headphones offer better noise cancellation and better overall sound quality than the AirPods Pro. And they're currently selling for their lowest price to date.
More great headphone deals:
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case: $200 (save $49 versus Apple Store)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $79 (save $71)
- JBL Live 660NC noise-canceling headphones: $100 (save $100)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro: $150 (save $100 in select colors)
Read more: Best early Black Friday 2021 headphones deals available right now: Sony, Bose, Jabra and more
Best Black Friday TV deals
Televisions frequently fill out Black Friday sale pages, but it's not always easy to tell which sales are actually worthwhile. Here are some deals on good TVs worth adding to your shopping cart.
This midrange TV is pretty much the baseline for very good image quality. It's one of the least expensive TVs with full-array local dimming, which lets it serve up good-looking high dynamic range video, and also includes variable refresh rate for gaming. We didn't like it as much as the TCL 6-series in our side-by-side comparison, but it does cost less.
More great TV deals:
- LG 43-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV: $400 (save $80)
- LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV: $1,097 (save $200)
- Insignia 32-inch Fire Smart TV: $150 (save $50)
- Samsung 32-inch The Frame wall-art TV: $448 (save $152)
Read more: Best TV deals for Black Friday 2021 so far
Expired Deals:
Best Black Friday laptop deals
The latest in Apple's line of lightweight laptops, the updated 2020 MacBook Air features an M1 processor and a dazzling 13.3-inch Retina display. At only 2.8 pounds, this ultrathin laptop delivers powerful performance in a sleek, compact package. These are obviously pretty popular, and while they can sell out frequently, it looks like Amazon is restocking them in smaller batches. So don't fret if you missed your chance to snag one, there's a good chance it will be back in a few hours.
More great laptop deals:
- Acer Aspire 5: $530 (save $100)
- Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus: $209 (save $110)
- Lenovo Yoga 9i: $1,350 (save $400)
- Lenovo IdeaPad S340: $729 (save $71)
Expired deals:
- MSI Prestige 14: $699 (save $400 after rebate)
Best Black Friday tablet deals
It's never hard to find a cheap tablet, but it can occasionally be challenging to find a good tablet at a reasonable price. Here are all of the worthwhile tablet deals we've found for early Black Friday.
With a 256GB SSD and a dazzling 12.3-inch touchscreen, the Surface Pro 7 gives you the best features of both a laptop and a tablet. While the Surface Pro 8 recently stepped onto the scene, at $800 this previous model still delivers a pretty unbeatable value.
More great tablet deals:
- Apple iPad Pro (2nd generation): $750 (save $150)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $90 (save $50 versus current Amazon price)
- Apple iPad Mini (silver): $580 (save $70 versus Apple store)
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Tablet: $465 (save $65)
Best Black Friday kitchen deals
Kitchen tech can totally change the way you cook, and a great sale on kitchen tech makes that exploration even more enjoyable. Here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals we've found.
This 8-quart deluxe pressure cooker features a stainless steel finish and an enhanced user interface from older models. With new technology, this Pressure Cooker takes frozen chicken and turns it crispy in as little as 20 minutes. Able to steam, broil, or "TenderCrisp" up to eight chicken breasts at once, this is a great addition to your kitchen if you regularly need to feed a lot of people. And it's also dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze.
More great kitchen and home deals:
- Bella 1.7L Electric Kettle: $20 (save $20)
- Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $25 (save $10)
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill: $250 (save $50)
- Ninja Mega Kitchen blender system: $160 (save $40)
Expired Deals:
- Keurig K-Duo: $100 (save $80)
- KitchenAid Food Chopper: $40 (save $15)
Best Black Friday fitness deals
With New Year's Day inching ever closer, those fitness resolutions can start to feel daunting. But not if you've got the right equipment. Here are the best Black Friday fitness deals we've found.
Get a jump on those New Year's resolutions with 33% off the Fitbit Sense. With a heart-rate monitor, sleep-cycle tracker and temperature sensor, this smartwatch can help ensure you're in tip-top shape to hit all your fitness goals.
More great fitness deals:
- Fitbit Luxe: $100 (save $50)
- Airex Fitline Non Slip Floor Mat: $61 (save $31)
- Total Gym APEX Versatile Indoor Home Workout: $399 (save $136)
- Sunny Health & Fitness Air Bike: $238 (save $52)
Best Black Friday deals under $50
The Amazon Fire TV Stick can transform any television with an HDMI input into a smart TV with a simple plug-in. Instantly, you'll have access to all the shows and movies you love in crisp 4K (on supporting televisions). Its remote even comes with a voice control feature to make browsing a breeze.
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $29 (save $21)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd generation): $25 (save $24)
- TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender: $30 (save $20)
- Lenovo Smart Clock: $30 (save $20)
More great Black Friday deals
- Marshall Kilburn II portable Bluetooth speaker: $250 (save $50)
- Sony UBP-X700M 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player: $178 (save $72)
- Samsung HW-A650 soundbar with wireless subwoofer: $208 (save $192)
- WD EasyStore 14TB external hard drive: $260 (save $160)