Best early Black Friday 2021 deals happening now: TVs, laptops, kitchenware and more

It seems like Black Friday starts earlier and earlier every year. And this season is no exception. Both in-store and online, companies like Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy and pretty much every other major retailer are getting a jump on the holiday savings. Some solid deals are already available, and in many cases the sales are labeled as Black Friday offers, so you won't have to work too hard to find them. As the seasonal chaos grows, we'll keep scouring the internet in search of the best Black Friday deals so you don't have to. Expect this page to be updated frequently, as we'll keep adding to it as more offers appear. This story was last updated Monday, Nov. 15 with the latest deals.

Black Friday sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more

On the calendar, Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 26 -- the day after Thanksgiving. But "Black Friday sales" are already alive and well. To help navigate the pandemonium, here is a handy guide of what you can expect on sale when and where:

Amazon : While plenty of incredible . Amazon just released a sneak peak of its main Black Friday event, which will run from Nov. 25 - 26.

: While plenty of incredible . Amazon just released a sneak peak of its main Black Friday event, which will run from Nov. 25 - 26. Best Buy : The big-box retailer has an early Black Friday sale running now

Walmart : The is running now.



: The is running now. Target: Deals have been running all November long, and every Sunday it releases a new wave of sales. So it's worth taking a new look at this frequently. Full details here

Best Black Friday deals at Walmart

Unlike some other Microsoft Surface models, the Surface Go laptop does not double as a tablet. The keyboard is attached, but at only 2.45 pounds it is still plenty portable. It also features a touchscreen, 13 hours of battery life, and fingerprint power button to help keep your laptop secure.

More great deals at Walmart:

Best Black Friday deals at Target

Keurig This Keurig is for iced coffee lovers out there. If you like the versatility of having one machine do it all drink-wise, this is for you.

More great deals at Target:

Best Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Bella This powerful, midsize air fryer is perfect for quick and easy weeknight dinners. It can cook food in roughly half the time and with less than half the mess.

More great deals at Best Buy:

Best Black Friday deals at Amazon

Amazon The high-end of Amazon's Fire TVs, the Omni series features a built-in microphone for hands-free control through Alexa. Released earlier this year, this is the first time these advanced smart TVs have gone on sale.

More great deals at Amazon:

Best Black Friday headphone deals

You can always find headphones on sale during Black Friday events, but finding the right balance between a good deal and a good set of headphones can be a challenge. Here's what we've found so far.

David Carnoy/CNET These Sony headphones offer better noise cancellation and better overall sound quality than the AirPods Pro. And they're currently selling for their lowest price to date. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

More great headphone deals:

Read more: Best early Black Friday 2021 headphones deals available right now: Sony, Bose, Jabra and more

Best Black Friday TV deals

Televisions frequently fill out Black Friday sale pages, but it's not always easy to tell which sales are actually worthwhile. Here are some deals on good TVs worth adding to your shopping cart.

More great TV deals:

Read more: Best TV deals for Black Friday 2021 so far

Best Black Friday laptop deals

Stephen Shankland/CNET The latest in Apple's line of lightweight laptops, the updated 2020 MacBook Air features an M1 processor and a dazzling 13.3-inch Retina display. At only 2.8 pounds, this ultrathin laptop delivers powerful performance in a sleek, compact package. These are obviously pretty popular, and while they can sell out frequently, it looks like Amazon is restocking them in smaller batches. So don't fret if you missed your chance to snag one, there's a good chance it will be back in a few hours. Read our MacBook Air review.

More great laptop deals:

Best Black Friday tablet deals

It's never hard to find a cheap tablet, but it can occasionally be challenging to find a good tablet at a reasonable price. Here are all of the worthwhile tablet deals we've found for early Black Friday.

More great tablet deals:

Best Black Friday kitchen deals

Kitchen tech can totally change the way you cook, and a great sale on kitchen tech makes that exploration even more enjoyable. Here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals we've found.

Ninja This 8-quart deluxe pressure cooker features a stainless steel finish and an enhanced user interface from older models. With new technology, this Pressure Cooker takes frozen chicken and turns it crispy in as little as 20 minutes. Able to steam, broil, or "TenderCrisp" up to eight chicken breasts at once, this is a great addition to your kitchen if you regularly need to feed a lot of people. And it's also dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze.

More great kitchen and home deals:

Best Black Friday fitness deals

With New Year's Day inching ever closer, those fitness resolutions can start to feel daunting. But not if you've got the right equipment. Here are the best Black Friday fitness deals we've found.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Get a jump on those New Year's resolutions with 33% off the Fitbit Sense. With a heart-rate monitor, sleep-cycle tracker and temperature sensor, this smartwatch can help ensure you're in tip-top shape to hit all your fitness goals. Read our Fitbit Sense review.

More great fitness deals:

Best Black Friday deals under $50

Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazon Fire TV Stick can transform any television with an HDMI input into a smart TV with a simple plug-in. Instantly, you'll have access to all the shows and movies you love in crisp 4K (on supporting televisions). Its remote even comes with a voice control feature to make browsing a breeze. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

More great Black Friday deals