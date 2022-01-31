Best Dell laptop deals: Save $320 on an Inspiron 16 Plus, $400 on an Alienware m15

Deal Savings Price







If you're looking for a new laptop, then you'll likely come across a few options from Dell no matter your budget or computing needs. Along with Lenovo and HP, Dell is one of the big three PC manufacturers, and offers a wide selection of Windows-based laptops.

On Dell's sprawling website you'll see a constantly rotating selection of laptop sales. You can save on everything from low-end Inspiron laptops for basic use to high-end XPS laptops built for content creation and media editing. And gamers can find some deep discounts on Dell's own Alienware brand of gaming laptops that feature the latest AMD and Intel silicon and Nvidia RTX 30 series graphics.

I scoured Dell's Laptop Deals and XPS Deals pages to find the best bargains, including big price breaks on a few of our favorite laptops. Tracking Dell's deals is a bit like trying to hit a moving target. The prices and discounts are valid at the time of this writing, and I'll update this story as sales expire and new deals begin.

Dell When shopping for a laptop with a budget less than $1,000, the first items I look for are a modern CPU, at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB or more of solid-state storage. Many models at this price force you to make do with a previous-generation processor, a meager 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD that you are sure to fill up fast. This Inspiron 14 features a powerful Core i7 CPU from Intel's current 11th generation of Core processors along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a Full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is protected by an aluminum cover. The rest of the laptop is made of plastic, but at least you get a metal lid that adds protection for the display and a bit of style to the laptop's overall look.

Dell Attention, podcasters or aspiring podcasters! This discounted bundle includes a well-equipped laptop and a Blue Yeti Nano Microphone. The 15-inch Inspiron boasts AMD's powerful, octo-core Ryzen 7 5700U CPU along with 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD for storing hours and hours of podcast recordings.

Dell/Screenshot by CNET This budget gamer is based on Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics and an octo-core Core i7 processor. The 15.6-inch display features Full HD resolution and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. It borrows the Alienware Command Center from Dell's high-end Alienware line that lets you customize game and system settings. The only drawback to this budget gaming laptop is the display is rated for only 250 nits of brightness, which makes the G15 a better fit for gaming in a dark den or basement than a sundrenched room.

Josh Goldman/CNET We awarded the Inspiron 16 Plus a CNET Editors' Choice Award last August, calling it "a MacBook Pro alternative for much less." The roomy, 16-inch display features a fine 3K (3,072x1,920-pixel) resolution, and the aluminum chassis is roughly the same size and weight as the 16-inch MacBook Pro and has a higher-quality look and feel you might not expect from a midrange Inspiron laptop. This discounted model features an 11th-gen octo-core Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. And with GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, it's suitable not only for content-creation tasks but also 3D games. Read our Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The superthin and sleek x15 has replaced the m15 as the flagship 15-inch gaming laptop in Dell's Alienware lineup. The m15 looks overqualified to be a midrange laptop, particularly this AMD-based model currently on sale. It features AMD's excellent octo-core Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and the 15.6-inch display has Full HD resolution and a quick 165Hz refresh rate. Although it's not the thinnest Alienware laptop, the m15 is still less than an inch thick, and Alienware's Cryo-Tech cooling system keeps thermals in check. Read our Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 review.