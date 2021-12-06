Halo Infinite review Omicron FAQ Earth black box Harry Potter's 20th anniversary trailer Charlie Cox to return as Daredevil Google Doodle pizza puzzle game
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Buy's new Apple Sales Event has 4 days of deals on MacBook, Apple Watch and more

Another chance to save on your favorite Apple products ahead of the holidays.

apple-sales-event-bby.png
Best Buy/Screenshot by Jared DiPane/CNET

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are long gone, but that doesn't mean that there are no great deals to be had. Best Buy has just kicked off another Apple Sales Event, which offers discounts of up to $800 on various products. Some of these discounts are better than what we saw with Black Friday deals; others are not quite as good, but it's another chance to save on a big purchase. Just about all of the new products Apple makes are on sale here in some fashion and if you buy a $100 Apple gift card you get a $10 Best Buy e-gift card.

See at Best Buy

There are some pretty sweet deals included here, like Apple's Intel-powered MacBook Pros being up to $800 off or the newer M1-powered MacBook Air being up to $150 off. Some of our other favorite deals from the sale include discounts on the AirPods Max and Apple Watch, trade-in deals on iPhones, Beats headphone discounts and so much more. Here are some of the top ones to consider:

These deals all run through the end of the day on Thursday, Dec. 9. Be sure to check out all the great savings now so you don't regret it later.