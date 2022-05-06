Best Buy's Latest Sale Offers 72 Hours of Deals on Apple, Bowflex, Echo and More

Best Buy just launched a new three-day sale, offering discounts on popular items including the Asus Zenbook, Amazon's Echo Show 8 and Bowflex fitness equipment, just to name a few. If you're looking for deals on the latest tech, now is a great time to upgrade. Tablets, smart TVs, gaming desktops, headphones and more are all on sale right now. You can shop the entire sale below. This sale lasts through Sunday, May 8.

To save you time, we've combed through the sale to find you the best bargains. Whether you're upgrading large and small appliances around your home, revamping your entertainment space, grabbing a new smartwatch or are just hunting for the best deals, check out a few of our favorites below.

Asus This 14-inch full HD display is a great size for everyday tasks and features a 1,920x1,080-pixel screen, an HD webcam with microphone and a backlit keyboard. With 8GB of memory, 256GB solid-state storage and AMD Ryzen 5 processors, this computer will be able to handle gaming, video editing, streaming, multitasking and more with ease. It also comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11.

Chris Monroe/CNET This Alexa-powered smart screen has an adaptive display that can adjust to ambient lighting conditions, features a 13-megapixel camera and includes a motion sensor that can trigger Alexa routines based on when people inter the room, like automated lighting, for example. It also does all the fun stuff of previous-gen Echo Show devices, like displaying the time, weather forecast and photos. If you use video calling frequently, this is a great display to have. Read our Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) review.

Bowflex The Treadmill 10 features a 22-inch wide track with a cushioned deck to reduce impact on your joints as well as an adjustable HD touchscreen and Bluetooth speakers to surround you with sound as you exercise. It also comes with over 100 unique workout programs and over 50 global routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed, as well as personalized coaching and daily custom workouts. You can also watch the top streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and more right from the 10-inch console. You'll need a JRNY membership and Wi-Fi to access all these features, but your first year of membership comes free with your purchase. The treadmill also features a motorized incline with a range of -5% up to 15%, extended handlebar grips and a Bluetooth-enabled armband to monitor your heart rate while you work out.

Other great deals available now: