Best Buy's latest Black Friday sale includes blowout prices on Sony and Bose headphones, Vizio TVs and more

We already know why you're here: you're looking for the best early Best Buy deals and we're here to help. There are some old favorites on this list, as well as some new standout products that you'll enjoy. Before you start shopping, though, keep a few things in mind:

With that out of the way, we'll say that we're still sorting and curating the current slate of Best Buy deals and we'll update this story as we find more. In the meantime, we've pulled together some of the best options below.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a new laptop that's good for your basic computing needs in a higher-end body, this Chromebook is a good choice. The 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop gives you the ability to browse online, listen to music, stream entertainment and have quality video calls with a 1080p webcam.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest, greatest Roku adds full support for Dolby Vision HDR. It just debuted for $50 a few days ago, and now it's already down to $30. This one is a no-brainer if you want to upgrade your smart TV system.

David Carnoy/CNET Sony's new -- and awesome -- WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling true wireless earbuds see their lowest price to date. This model is a cut above the AirPods Pro in terms of pure sound quality. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.