Best Buy's latest Black Friday sale includes blowout prices on Sony and Bose headphones, Vizio TVs and more

This early Black Friday sale includes discounts on smart TVs, Chromebooks, headphones and more.

We already know why you're here: you're looking for the best early Best Buy deals and we're here to help. There are some old favorites on this list, as well as some new standout products that you'll enjoy. Before you start shopping, though, keep a few things in mind:

  • Best Buy offers a price match guarantee, though it's not universal: Starting October 18, anything listed as "Black Friday Price Guarantee" means that members of Best Buy's Totaltech (paid) or My Best Buy (free tier available) membership plans can get the difference refunded on items if the price goes down on or before November 26, 2021 (as spelled out here). 
  • Ongoing supply chain issues mean that buying early is more important in 2021 than it has been in previous years. 
  • Target, Walmart, Amazon and other vendors have started or will soon be starting early holiday shopping deals. 

With that out of the way, we'll say that we're still sorting and curating the current slate of Best Buy deals and we'll update this story as we find more. In the meantime, we've pulled together some of the best options below.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $199

Save $80
David Carnoy/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Dec 2020

This matches the lowest price to date on these excellent noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, which are less than a year old. Read our review of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

$199 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $299

Save $160
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking for a new laptop that's good for your basic computing needs in a higher-end body, this Chromebook is a good choice. The 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop gives you the ability to browse online, listen to music, stream entertainment and have quality video calls with a 1080p webcam. 

$299 at Best Buy

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus 2021: $30

Save $20
Sarah Tew/CNET

The latest, greatest Roku adds full support for Dolby Vision HDR. It just debuted for $50 a few days ago, and now it's already down to $30. This one is a no-brainer if you want to upgrade your smart TV system. 

$30 at Best Buy

Sony WF-1000XM4: $248

Save $32
David Carnoy/CNET

Sony's new -- and awesome -- WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling true wireless earbuds see their lowest price to date. This model is a cut above the AirPods Pro in terms of pure sound quality. Read our WF-1000XM4 review.

$248 at Best Buy

Vizio M7 Quantum 70-inch 4K TV: $750

Save $350
David Katzmaier/CNET

The Vizio MQ7 impressed us with some solid picture quality chops, but we wished it was just a bit less expensive to delineate it from its competitors. With this sale, now it is. 

$750 at Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $248

Save $100
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Dec 2020

If you prefer full-size over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones, you'll want to opt for the Sony WH-1000XM4. This model is the current CNET Editors' Choice because it meets -- and in some cases beats -- competing Bose models in the same price point. This is the best price to date we've seen on these headphones. Read our WH-1000XM4 review

$248 at Best Buy