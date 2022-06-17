Best Buy's Flash Apple Sale Offers Huge Discounts on iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and More

Best Buy has just kicked off with steep discounts across Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and more. The sale is a rare opportunity to save on some of Apple's latest products but the deals are only available through this weekend.

We've picked out some of our favorite deals from the sale below but it's well worth perusing Best Buy's site to see if the exact product and specification you're after is on sale.

Mac deals

Dan Ackerman/CNET Apple's latest MacBook Pro models are discounted by as much as $200 at Best Buy, dropping the 14-inch model down as low as $1,800. With a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR, super powerful M1 Pro chip, and stupendous battery life, these are some of the best laptops around.

iPad deals

Scott Stein/CNET Apple's latest and greatest small iPad is $100 off in the Best Buy sale (with the discount being matched at Amazon, too) meaning you can score the diminutive tablet for its best ever price.

iPhone deals

Patrick Holland/CNET Flagship iPhone models are seeing rare discounts in this Best Buy sale with as much as $100 off the top-end models with qualified activation. The savings are either applied as monthly bill credits or taken off the full price if you pay for the phone up front.

Apple Watch deals

Lexy Savvides/CNET You can score all-time low pricing on the newest Apple Watch model while this flash sale lasts. The Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, better durability and faster charging. It's also the first in the line featuring a QWERTY keyboard.

Apple TV deals

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the newest Apple TV 4K with the all-new (and vastly improved) Siri remote accompanying it. This version is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip to help maximize speed and app experiences.

AirPods and Beats deals

Sarah Tew/CNET The new AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case are $70 off their regular retail price at Best Buy making now a great time to pick up a set for yourself or give as a Father's Day gift.

Apple accessory deals

Sarah Tew/CNET You can drop the price of each individual AirTag down to just $22 with this discount on the set of four at Best Buy. AirTag trackers are super handy and make great gifts for any Apple device owner.

