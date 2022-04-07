Best Buy Laptop Sale: Save Up To $350 on a Surface Pro 8, Lenovo Yoga 7i and More

screenshot/Microsoft

If you've been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on a brand new laptop, then now's your chance. Right now, Best Buy is offering huge discounts a selection of over 20 windows laptops and 2-in-1s with savings of up to $350 available. The sale includes plenty of impressive models, including some of our favorites of the year like the and . It's not clear how long this sale will last, so if you're committed to grabbing a specific model at this price, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.

No matter what kind of laptop you're after, there's a good chance you'll be able to find one that can meet your needs for less at this sale. If you're just after the basics, this affordable is a great choice. It has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, as well as a large 17-inch screen and plenty of USB-A ports. You can pick it up for just $370, down $180 from the usual price.

The is a sleek, lightweight 2-in-1 and was named our favorite MacBook Air alternative on the market for this year. It's equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen with 360 degree rotation, 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a built-in fingerprint reader for extra security and quick access. And at just 0.7 inches thick, it's slim enough to take just about anywhere. You can snag it for just $800 right now, $150 off from the original price.

And if you need something with some serious hardware, you can save $200 on the , another one of our favorites on the market in 2022. It boasts an impressive 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM, as well as 32GB of Intel Optane memory for lightning fast performance. It also features an Intel Iris Xe GPU and a 13.5-inch OLED screen for a stunning and immersive display. Plus, this deal includes a , a $70 value, thrown in for free.