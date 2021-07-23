Best Buy has Amazon Fire HD 10 and HD 8 at Prime Day prices right now

If you missed your chance to pick up one of Amazon's Fire tablets back on Amazon Prime Day you're in luck. Best Buy is doing a little Black Friday in July sale and it's slashed the prices on Fire tablets down to the same levels as Prime Day.

The newest Fire HD 10 is available for $80 and the Fire HD 8 for $45, the lowest prices we've seen. These are prices you're unlikely to see again until the actual Black Friday sales in November.

César Salza/CNET Normally $90, Amazon's Fire HD 8 is down to its lowest price to date at $45. The 8-inch tablet was updated in 2020 with a faster processor, USB-C charging, better Wi-Fi performance, 2GB of RAM (up from 1.5GB) and a bump from 16GB to 32GB of storage in the base model. Its HD screen is sharper than the entry-level Fire 7, but it's still not nearly as sharp as iPad displays. The HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and slightly better performance, thanks to 3GB of RAM. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review.

David Carnoy/CNET The Fire HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging and more RAM (3GB instead of 2GB), with performance that improves on the standard Fire HD 8. The tablet should charge just fine on most wireless charging pads. The current $65 price represents a new all-time low for this product -- $10 lower than Black Friday.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon's Fire HD 10 is the biggest and most powerful tablet that the company offers, and it recently got better. The 2021 revision launched in April with more RAM, a 10% brighter screen and a slightly updated design. Like its 2019 predecessor, the new HD 10 normally starts at $150. But right now, you can get the HD 10 for $80, its lowest price ever. The Fire HD 10 comes packed with benefits for Prime subscribers, making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use a pure version of Android: Instead, they use Amazon's Android-based Fire operating system, pulling apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, even though you'll have to install the store yourself -- meaning gaming enthusiasts have access to all of their favorite mobile games for an excellent gaming tablet experience. The Fire HD 10 Plus is also discounted to $110, which gets you an additional gigabyte of RAM and wireless charging.