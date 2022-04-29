Best Buy Deals: Save Up to $500 Off Select Windows Laptops

Sure, smartphones and tablets have come a long way and you can do a lot with them, but if you're looking to complete professional work or projects for school or even do some serious gaming online, you'll probably want to consider a laptop to meet your needs. Whether you're upgrading your current setup with an additional computer or replacing your old one, there are plenty of options available for nearly all budgets. Right now, you can at Best Buy, making this a great time to invest in a newer model.

There are many models available form some of the most popular PC brands, including Samsung, Asus, and Lenovo, to name a few, so you're sure to find something you love for a price you'll adore. is a 15.6-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop with a 512GB SSD and an Intel 11th-gen Core i7 Evo platform processor, providing you what you need to get the job done.

Do you have a bigger job to tackle? , has the same dimensions, and the AMOLED touchscreen laptop has the same processor with 16GB of memory, but the solid state drive knocks it out of the park with 1TB of storage space. Plus, CNET's Joshua Goldman commended the "unified Galaxy experience" that this computer offers. With these, and many to choose from, there's something for just about everyone in Best Buy's Windows laptop sale.