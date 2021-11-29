Best Buy Cyber Monday deals: Save on MacBook Air, Surface Pro, Beats and more

Deal Savings Price



































Cyber Monday has taken over from Black Friday with major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart putting out some great savings. Best Buy is also getting in on the fun. It had a 12-hour flash sale and while some of the bigger savings look to have already expired, there are still some great discounts still available on a variety of great products including Apple's MacBook Air, Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 and plenty more.

But act fast as these deals may not hang around long and once they're gone, they're gone. We've pulled together a variety of our favorites for you to look through and try and find something for that special someone or just as a treat for yourself.

Read more: These are the best smart home deals we've found at Best Buy's sale

Best Flash Deals available now

Scott Stein/CNET If you have an Android phone and you're in the market for a matching smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic might be the one you're looking for. With new fitness features and the latest Wear OS, the Samsung device is the best smartwatch for Android you can buy right now -- and it's $50 off!

Microsoft The Surface Pro 7 is a great combination laptop and tablet and boast some impressive specs like a 10th gen Intel Core processor, 8 GB of RAM, and both USB-A and USB-C inputs, all in a package that weighs less than 2 pounds. While its no longer the most advanced model on the market, at almost half the price of the new Surface Pro 8, this is an absolute steal.

More great flash deals:

(save $60)

(save $200)

(save $70)

(save $160)

Best Cyber Monday Deals

David Carnoy/CNET With the arrival of Beats new Fit Pro earbuds, I assumed we'd see some nice discounts on the earlier and less feature-rich Beats Studio Buds, which list for $150, or only $50 less than the new $200 Beats Fit Pro. I predicted we might see their price dip to $100 and sure enough, that's what their price is (and a new low). The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips.

Dan Ackerman/CNET We often call the MacBook Air the most universally useful laptop you can buy. The latest version swaps out Intel CPUs with Apple's own M1 chip, but it'll be a transparent transition for most. After all, MacBook Air users are usually looking for a sleek, reasonably priced machine that just works. The system is also finally truly fanless, replacing the cooling fans with an aluminum heat spreader inside, as well as taking advantage of the highly efficient M1 chip. For a base price of $999, and often on sale for at least $100 less, it's a great value, considering these tank-like laptops can last for years. Right now, though, you can get it or the 512GB version for $100 off.

Lovesacs are popular but they can also be expensive. Best Buy has a few different variants of the Sac on sale today for 25% off, which means prices start out as low as $375 which is a great price for these. Be sure to check out all the options available now.

Oculus Like other retailers, Best Buy doesn't offer a direct discount on the Quest 2, but you will get a free $50 gift card that can be used toward a future purchase. The Quest 2 rarely gets discounted, and while you are still technically paying full price for the unit itself, the gift card is something you won't want to miss out on. Note that the deal is currently showing as unavailable on Amazon.

Amazon This 2021 model of the Fire HD 10 Plus is Amazon's most advanced tablet to date. It features 4GB of RAM (twice as much as the previous generation) and a stunning 1080p 10.1-inch display. And at 42% off, this is the absolute lowest price we've seen. It's also being price-matched at Amazon.

Samsung The Galaxy Book Pro 360 boasts some pretty impressive specs for a combination laptop and tablet. It features 16GB of RAM and a full terabyte of memory, as well as a dazzling 15.6-inch AMOLED display for vibrant color. And with 20 hours of battery life and weighing barely over 3 pounds, it's still plenty portable.

David Carnoy/CNET The Sony WH-XB910Ns are a great, budget-friendly option for noise-canceling headphones. They can also pair with up to two Bluetooth devices at the same time for easy switching between devices. They were featured in our list of the best Sony headphones from this year.

iRobot iRobot's Braava mop will keep you from crying over spilled milk. Like the robotic vacuum from iRobot, this mop automatically maps out cleaning for your rooms and navigates easily around objects and furniture. The jet spray works on all finished hard floors including hardwood, tile and stone. In addition to scheduled cleanings, you can target specific spills via voice command or the iRobot Home app. Note that this may be out of stock in some localities.

LG With 5 cubic feet, this set is designed to let you wash king-size sheets and comforters at home. The set features AI technology to detect which settings to use on your load, and a preloaded dispenser holds up to 18 loads with one fill, so you can have your machine ready to go. It's fast, too, cleaning loads in under 30 minutes. It's also worth noting that the washer and dryer are on sale separately as well, and that there is another dryer with nearly identical specs to this one on sale for $250 less.

Nintendo Even years after its release, the original Switch console can still be difficult to track down, which makes this bundle an even more impressive value. At $300, it is the same price as the console alone but also includes a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. That's roughly a $70 value included for free in this bundle. Note that this may be out of stock in some localities.

Insignia This ultra-HD smart TV boasts brilliant 4K resolution and comes preloaded with all the benefits of Amazon Fire TV, including an Alexa-enabled voice remote to make browsing a breeze. Note that this may be out of stock in some localities.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The Surface Laptop Go is a great combination of power and affordability, and this deal makes it even more affordable. Prices start at just $550 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need to upgrade, you can double the solid-state drive for just $140 more. Both have a 12.4-inch touchscreen and Intel's 10th-gen Core i5. Read our Surface Laptop Go review.

Samsung This 24-inch curved gaming monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 3,000:1 contrast ratio and a dedicated Game Mode to help adjust black levels, contrast and sharpness. It has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort for connecting your hardware to it, and it's compatible with Nvidia's FreeSync technology. This deal is still valid, but you might have to track it down in person, as it looks like this monitor is no longer available online. Note this may be out of stock in some localities.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest, greatest Roku adds full support for Dolby Vision HDR. It just debuted for $50 a few days ago, and now it's already down to $30. This one is a no-brainer if you want to upgrade your smart TV system. Read our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review.

David Carnoy/CNET Sony's new -- and awesome -- WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling true wireless earbuds see their lowest price to date. This model is a cut above the AirPods Pro in terms of pure sound quality. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

Bella There are a whole bunch of air fryers on sale at Best Buy today but this is my pick. The 4-quart size is perfect for most people -- not too large and not too small -- and the digital interface is handy for quickly firing up wings or fries using the preset programs. Grab it while it costs less than a night of takeout.

Ninja This Ninja blender has more wattage of power than a Vitamix Explorian but costs about $280 less at this sale price. So yeah, you'll be getting a lot of blend for your buck.

More great deals at Best Buy:













KitchenAid This KitchenAid Professional Series stand mixer offers a lot of power and versatility in a compact package. It features 10 speed settings and a bowl-lift design that's perfect for larger batches and dense ingredients. It comes with a set of whisks, flat beaters and a dough hook, but there are over 10 additional attachments available to help you get even more out of this mixer without sacrificing more counter space. Note that this may be out of stock in some localities.