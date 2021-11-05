Best Buy Black Friday: The best early deals so far

Deal Savings Price

















We already know why you're here: You're looking for the best early Best Buy deals of the season -- and we're here to help. There are some old favorites on this list like the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones, as well as some new standout products that you'll enjoy. Before you start shopping, though, keep a few things in mind:

With that out of the way, we'll say that we're still sorting and curating the current slate of Best Buy deals and we'll update this story as we find more. In the meantime, we've pulled together some of the best options below.

Read more: Best Buy sale: These are the best smart home deals we've found

David Carnoy/CNET This matches the lowest price to date on these excellent noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, which are less than a year old. Read our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a new laptop that's good for your basic computing needs in a higher-end body, this Chromebook is a good choice. The 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop gives you the ability to browse online, listen to music, stream entertainment and have quality video calls with a 1080p webcam.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest, greatest Roku adds full support for Dolby Vision HDR. It just debuted for $50 a few days ago, and now it's already down to $30. This one is a no-brainer if you want to upgrade your smart TV system.

David Carnoy/CNET Sony's new -- and awesome -- WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling true wireless earbuds see their lowest price to date. This model is a cut above the AirPods Pro in terms of pure sound quality. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

David Katzmaier/CNET The Vizio MQ7 impressed us with some solid picture quality chops, but we wished it was just a bit less expensive to delineate it from its competitors. With this sale, now it is. Read our Vizio M-7 Series Quantum (2021) review.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E If you prefer full-size over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones, you'll want to opt for the Sony WH-1000XM4. This model is the current CNET Editors' Choice because it meets -- and in some cases beats -- competing Bose models at the same cost. This is the best price to date we've seen on these headphones. Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Keurig Brew easy cups of java with one push of a button, then turn your brew into a fancy coffee house creation with the milk frother sidekick that comes with this Keurig. It's marked down $30 today during Best Buy's big sale. The coffee shot setting produces concentrated coffee similar to espresso so you can make authentic lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites all day.

Ninja In a comprehensive test we ran of countertop ovens with air-fry function, this Ninja took the top spot making insanely crispy wings and fries, and broiling salmon to perfection. Plus, it flips up to be no more than 8 inches deep, so it's perfect for saving space. The highly versatile oven is down $90 right now and about as low as we've seen it to date.

Bella There are a whole bunch of air fryers on sale at Best Buy today but this is my pick. The 4-quart size is perfect for most people -- not too large and not too small -- and the digital interface is handy for quickly firing up wings or fries using the preset programs and not having to hawk it the whole time. Grab it while it's less than a night of takeout.

Best Buy This 1,500-watt blender has more oomph than a Vitamix Explorian and you can grab it for a third of the price of one of those fancy machines right now. The Mega System doubles as a food processor and triples as a dough mixer. It also comes with two to-go blending cups to take smoothies with you out the door. This is a lot of blender bang for your buck.

