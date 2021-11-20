Best Buy Black Friday: Don't miss big savings on TVs, Apple Watch SE, headphones and more

Deal Savings Price























Best Buy's big sales event is already in full swing, and the big-box retailer has been slashing prices on TVs, headphones, air fryers and more, with the deals rotating on a regular basis. Unlike some of its competitors, Best Buy doesn't have a clear-cut start and end date for its Black Friday sales, so it's a good idea to get started now before some of the savings are gone.

If you're not quite ready yet to start shopping, Best Buy's main page also has a few deals scheduled to drop soon in the coming days. However, if you have your eye on something on sale right now, now's the time to buy it. Don't wait any longer than you absolutely have to or you risk it selling out. We're officially less than a week away from Black Friday, which means it's crunch time.

Deals on Sunday, Nov. 21:

The will be available (and most likely sell out pretty quick, so act fast)

Receive a free e-gift card with the purchase of an

$280 off

$100 off

Deal on Wednesday, Nov. 24:

Save $150 on the

Deal on Thursday, Nov. 25:

Save $50 on

These deals will become active in the coming days as we get closer to Black Friday, but there's a wide array of great sales already happening. We've pulled together some of the best options below, and we'll continue to curate our list and keep you updated as sales come and go in the coming days.

Before you start shopping, keep a few things in mind:

Black Friday Deals available now

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Apple Watch SE has been a hot item this holiday season, and Best Buy is the first major retailer to have it on sale. The $219 price point is for the 40mm mode, but the 44mm model is $60 off as well (selling for $249). These watches come in lots of cool color combinations, but are selling out quickly (some colors are already gone), so we recommend moving fast on this deal. They are also including a six-month subscription to Apple Fitness Plus. Read more here.

Insignia This ultra-HD smart TV boasts brilliant 4K resolution and comes preloaded with all the benefits of Amazon Fire TV, including an Alexa-enabled voice remote to make browsing a breeze.

Amazon This 2021 model of the Fire HD 10 Plus is Amazon's most advanced tablet to date. It features 4GB of RAM (twice as much as the previous generation) and a stunning 1080p 10.1-inch display. And at 42% off, this is the absolute lowest price we've seen. It's also being price matched at Amazon.

Samsung The Galaxy Book Pro 360 boasts some pretty impressive specs for a combination laptop and tablet. It features 16GB of RAM and a full terabyte of memory, as well as a dazzling 15.6-inch AMOLED display for vibrant color. And with 20 hours of battery life and weighing barely over 3 pounds, it's still plenty portable.

David Carnoy/CNET The Sony WH-XB910Ns are a great, budget friendly option for noise-cancelling headphones. They can also pair to two bluetooth devices at the same time for almost effortless switching between devices. They were even featured in our list of the best Sony headphones from this year.

iRobot iRobot's Braava mop will keep you from crying over spilled milk. Like the robotic vacuum from iRobot, this mop automatically maps out cleaning for your rooms and navigates easily around objects and furniture. The jet spray works on all finished hard floors including hardwood, tile and stone. In addition to scheduled cleanings, it also targets specific spills via voice command or the iRobot Home app.

LG With 5 cubic feet, this set is designed to let you wash king-size sheets and comforters at home. The set features AI technology to detect which settings to use on your load, and a preloaded dispenser holds up to 18 loads with one fill, so you can have your machine ready to go. It's fast, too, cleaning loads in under 30 minutes. It's also worth noting that the washer and dryer are on sale separately as well, and that there is another dryer with nearly identical specs to this one on sale for $250 less.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The Surface Laptop Go is a great combination of power and affordability, and this deal makes it even more affordable. Prices start at just $550 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need to upgrade, you can double the solid-state drive for just $140 more. Both come with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, Intel's 10th-gen Core i5 and more. Read our Surface Laptop Go review.

Samsung This 24-inch curved gaming monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, a dedicated Game Mode to help adjust black levels, contrast and sharpness, and plenty more. It has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort for connecting your hardware to it, and it's compatible with Nvidia's FreeSync technology.

Keurig This limited-edition Keurig K-Mini has a unique design but offers all the same features that the rest of the K-Mini lineup does. It's a single cup brewer, meaning it holds enough water only for one cup of coffee, so you need to refill it each time. Keurig is selling the same version for $80 right now, making this the lowest price available for it in new condition.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest, greatest Roku adds full support for Dolby Vision HDR. It just debuted for $50 a few days ago, and now it's already down to $30. This one is a no-brainer if you want to upgrade your smart TV system. Read our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review.

David Carnoy/CNET Sony's new -- and awesome -- WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling true wireless earbuds see their lowest price to date. This model is a cut above the AirPods Pro in terms of pure sound quality. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

Bella There are a whole bunch of air fryers on sale at Best Buy today but this is my pick. The 4-quart size is perfect for most people -- not too large and not too small -- and the digital interface is handy for quickly firing up wings or fries using the preset programs and not having to hawk it the whole time. Grab it while it's less than a night of takeout.

Best Buy This 1,500-watt blender has more oomph than a Vitamix Explorian and you can grab it for a third of the price of one of those fancy machines right now. The Mega System doubles as a food processor and triples as a dough mixer. It also comes with two to-go blending cups to take smoothies with you out the door. This is a lot of blender bang for under $200.

