Best Buy Black Friday deals: $155 savings on Shark vacuum, price cuts on laptops, headphones and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are happening right now. The retailer has been busy slashing prices on monitors, headphones, TVs and more ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend madness, rotating deals as the weeks go by.

Before you start shopping, keep a few things in mind:

With that out of the way, let's take a look at the current slate of deals at Best Buy. We've pulled together some of the best options below, and we'll continue to curate our list and keep you updated as we move closer to Black Friday.

Early Black Friday Deals

Shark This self-emptying vacuum empties dust into the bin after each session. It holds up to 30 days of dust and debris, so you can forget about it for a little while. Using IQ Navigation, the Shark makes its way over all your floors, keeping the whole house clean.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The Surface Laptop Go is a great combination of power and affordability, and this deal makes it even more affordable. Prices start at just $550 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need to upgrade, you can double the solid-state drive for just $140 more. Both come with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, Intel's 10th-gen Core i5 and more. Read our Surface Laptop Go review.

Samsung This 24-inch curved gaming monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, a dedicated Game Mode to help adjust black levels, contrast and sharpness, and plenty more. It has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort for connecting your hardware to it, and it's compatible with Nvidia's FreeSync technology.

Keurig This limited-edition Keurig K-Mini has a unique design but offers all the same features that the rest of the K-Mini lineup does. It's a single cup brewer, meaning it holds enough water only for one cup of coffee, so you need to refill it each time. Keurig is selling the same version for $80 right now, making this the lowest price available for it in new condition.

More early Black Friday Best Buy deals

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a new laptop that's good for your basic computing needs in a higher-end body, this Chromebook is a good choice. The 14-inch two-in-one laptop gives you the ability to browse online, listen to music, stream entertainment and have quality video calls with a 1080p webcam. This Chromebook should receive active software updates through June of 2029.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest, greatest Roku adds full support for Dolby Vision HDR. It just debuted for $50 a few days ago, and now it's already down to $30. This one is a no-brainer if you want to upgrade your smart TV system. Read our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review.

David Carnoy/CNET Sony's new -- and awesome -- WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling true wireless earbuds see their lowest price to date. This model is a cut above the AirPods Pro in terms of pure sound quality. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

Bella There are a whole bunch of air fryers on sale at Best Buy today but this is my pick. The 4-quart size is perfect for most people -- not too large and not too small -- and the digital interface is handy for quickly firing up wings or fries using the preset programs and not having to hawk it the whole time. Grab it while it's less than a night of takeout.