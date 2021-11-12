Best Buy Black Friday deals: Wish List Event offers cheap coffee makers, Fitbit Charge 5 and more

Deal Savings Price

























Show more (10 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are happening right now. The retailer has just kicked off a new three-day sale that it's calling "The Wish List Event", with deals on monitors, fitness trackers, TVs and more. We've already seen a few Black Friday events from Best Buy this year, and this one is only available through the end of the weekend so you won't want to miss out.

Before you start shopping, keep a few things in mind:

With that out of the way, let's take a look at the current slate of deals in Best Buy's Wish List Event. We've pulled together some of the best options below, and we'll continue to curate our list and keep you updated as we move closer to Black Friday.

Read more: Best Buy sale: These are the best smart home deals we've found

Wish List Event Deals

Lexy Savvides/CNET The Fitbit Charge 5 was released at the end of August and hasn't gone on sale much since then. It offers all the fitness tracking you could hope for, and does it in a stylish way. This deal saves you $50 compared to other retailers, including from Fitbit directly.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The Surface Laptop Go is a great combination of power and affordability, and this deal makes it even more affordable. Prices start at just $550 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need to upgrade, you can double the SSD for just $140 more. Both come with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, Intel's 10th-Gen Core i5, and more.

Samsung This 24-inch curved gaming monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 3000:1 contrast ratio, a dedicated Game Mode to help adjust black levels, contrast, sharpness, etc, and much more. It has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort for connecting your hardware to it, and uses FreeSync technology.

Keurig This limited-edition Keurig K-Mini has a unique design but offers all the same features that the rest of the K-Mini lineup does. It's a single cup brewer, meaning it holds enough water only for one cup of coffee, so you need to refill it each time. Keurig is selling the same version for $80 right now, making this the lowest price available for it in new condition.

More great deals from Best Buy's Wish List Event:











More early Black Friday Best Buy deals

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a new laptop that's good for your basic computing needs in a higher-end body, this Chromebook is a good choice. The 14-inch two-in-one laptop gives you the ability to browse online, listen to music, stream entertainment and have quality video calls with a 1080p webcam. This Chromebook should receive active software updates through June of 2029.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest, greatest Roku adds full support for Dolby Vision HDR. It just debuted for $50 a few days ago, and now it's already down to $30. This one is a no-brainer if you want to upgrade your smart TV system.

David Carnoy/CNET Sony's new -- and awesome -- WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling true wireless earbuds see their lowest price to date. This model is a cut above the AirPods Pro in terms of pure sound quality. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

Bella There are a whole bunch of air fryers on sale at Best Buy today but this is my pick. The 4-quart size is perfect for most people -- not too large and not too small -- and the digital interface is handy for quickly firing up wings or fries using the preset programs and not having to hawk it the whole time. Grab it while it's less than a night of takeout.

Best Buy This 1,500-watt blender has more oomph than a Vitamix Explorian and you can grab it for a third of the price of one of those fancy machines right now. The Mega System doubles as a food processor and triples as a dough mixer. It also comes with two to-go blending cups to take smoothies with you out the door. This is a lot of blender bang for your buck.

Expired deals

KitchenAid This is KitchenAid's power mixer with a bowl-lift design. It can knead and churn the densest doughs with ease and works with the many attachments for making pasta, grinding meat, cutting veggies and more. This is as low as it is bound to go this season. It's available in four colors at the sale price and ships for free. While the deal isn't running presently, it's possible it can return.

David Katzmaier/CNET The Vizio MQ7 impressed us with some solid picture quality chops, but we wished it was just a bit less expensive to delineate it from its competitors. With this past sale, it was. Read our Vizio M-7 Series Quantum (2021) review.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E If you prefer full-size over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones, you'll want to opt for the Sony WH-1000XM4. This model is the current CNET Editors' Choice because it meets -- and in some cases beats -- competing Bose models at the same cost. This was the best price to date we've seen on these headphones. Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Keurig Brew easy cups of java with one push of a button, then turn your brew into a fancy coffee house creation with the milk frother sidekick that comes with this Keurig. It was marked down $30 during Best Buy's big sale. The coffee shot setting produces concentrated coffee similar to espresso so you can make authentic lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites all day.