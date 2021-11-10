Best Buy Black Friday deals: Early bargains on Chromebooks, Sony and more

Deal Savings Price

















Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are happening right now with sales on computers, streaming sticks, earbuds and more. A huge assortment of popular brands are on sale as part of their 2021 holiday promotion. While many of the first wave of Best Buy's early Black Friday sales have largely ended, we expect more deals to hit in the very near future.

Before you start shopping, keep a few things in mind:

With that out of the way, let's take a look at the current slate of Best Buy deals. We've pulled together some of the best options below, and we'll continue to curate our list and keep you updated as we move closer to Black Friday.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a new laptop that's good for your basic computing needs in a higher-end body, this Chromebook is a good choice. The 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop gives you the ability to browse online, listen to music, stream entertainment and have quality video calls with a 1080p webcam. This Chromebook should receive active software updates through June of 2029.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest, greatest Roku adds full support for Dolby Vision HDR. It just debuted for $50 a few days ago, and now it's already down to $30. This one is a no-brainer if you want to upgrade your smart TV system.

David Carnoy/CNET Sony's new -- and awesome -- WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling true wireless earbuds see their lowest price to date. This model is a cut above the AirPods Pro in terms of pure sound quality. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review. Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

Bella There are a whole bunch of air fryers on sale at Best Buy today but this is my pick. The 4-quart size is perfect for most people -- not too large and not too small -- and the digital interface is handy for quickly firing up wings or fries using the preset programs and not having to hawk it the whole time. Grab it while it's less than a night of takeout.

Best Buy This 1,500-watt blender has more oomph than a Vitamix Explorian and you can grab it for a third of the price of one of those fancy machines right now. The Mega System doubles as a food processor and triples as a dough mixer. It also comes with two to-go blending cups to take smoothies with you out the door. This is a lot of blender bang for your buck.

KitchenAid This is KitchenAid's power mixer with a bowl-lift design. It can knead and churn the densest doughs with ease and works with the many attachments for making pasta, grinding meat, cutting veggies and more. This is as low as it is bound to go this season. It's available in four colors at the sale price and ships for free. While the deal isn't running presently, it's possible it can return.

David Katzmaier/CNET The Vizio MQ7 impressed us with some solid picture quality chops, but we wished it was just a bit less expensive to delineate it from its competitors. With this past sale, it was. Read our Vizio M-7 Series Quantum (2021) review.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E If you prefer full-size over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones, you'll want to opt for the Sony WH-1000XM4. This model is the current CNET Editors' Choice because it meets -- and in some cases beats -- competing Bose models at the same cost. This was the best price to date we've seen on these headphones. Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Keurig Brew easy cups of java with one push of a button, then turn your brew into a fancy coffee house creation with the milk frother sidekick that comes with this Keurig. It was marked down $30 during Best Buy's big sale. The coffee shot setting produces concentrated coffee similar to espresso so you can make authentic lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites all day.